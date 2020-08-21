The Best Racing Themed Online Games You Should Try

Many sports events have been either canceled or postponed over the last few months including racing events like Formula 1. There were over 70 races that had to be completely canceled or that have delayed the start of their seasons like IndyCar and Moto GP.

Any racing fan would understand how sad this is and you most likely miss the action that these racing events give you every time. Fortunately, many racing events are already scheduled to come back and while you’re waiting for your favorite cups or races, you can always recreate the thrill and excitement you feel by playing racing-themed games in the comfort of your home.

Thanks to technology and the internet, you have plenty of options when it comes to the games that remind you of how thrilling races are. You can even play real money games on an online casino that offers the action that races could give you. Wondering what racing games that you can play at home? Here are some of the best picks that we have.

Gran Turismo

If you have the love for racing, you’ve probably already heard of this franchise. Gran Turismo is a racing simulation game that is developed for PlayStation systems. The very first GT game was released on December 23, 1997, for PlayStation 1 and since then, this has come a long way.

Overall, there are six full GT games that you can play. Two were released for PlayStation and another for PlayStation 2. Two more titles were also released for PlayStation 3 but four partial versions were also released in specific regions for PlayStation 3 and four.

In June, PlayStation revealed the games that can be played on PlayStation 5 which, according to Sony, will be released during the holiday of this year. Part of the PS5 line-up is a new GT game (Gran Turismo 7) that many race game fans are looking forward to.

Forza Racing Games

If you’re more of a fan of Xbox, then this is something that you should give a shot. The first Forza racing game was released by Forza Motorsport on May 3, 2005. Forza Motorsport has a total of 7 titles already and its latest title release date is still unknown at the moment.

On October 23, 2012., Forza Horizon Series began and this is the first open-world game in the Forza series. This already has 4 titles. Aside from those two, there’s also Forza Street that was released on May 8, 2018. This is developed by Electric Square and was initially only released for Windows. However, this was also released for iOS and Android this year.

Slot Machine Games

Slot machines have always been the go-to of inexperienced and expert real money gamers. This is a great choice if you’re someone who doesn’t own any gaming consoles or if you’re just really not a fan of playing video games with a controller.

Many online casinos offer game titles like Speed Heroes Slot, Buckle Up Slot, and Nitro Madness Slot. These slot machine games have cool and sleek graphics that enables you to feel the rush of real racing cars in speed. This is something you could play if you’re more into chill gaming and also playing real money games.

Mario Kart

If you’re up for fun racing experience, then for this game. If you’ve owned a Nintendo device, then you’ve probably already played it at some point. Mario has always been the face of Nintendo and it’s not a surprise that the company chose to make a racing-style game for the Super Mario series.

The first Super Mario Kart game was released in 1992 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. This series has a total of 14 games that you can play on different consoles like on Game Boy, Nintendo Wii, and Nintendo DS.

This has always been a fun game to play with other people or your friends. It does seem like this franchise isn’t going anywhere and so Mario Kart fans are always looking forward to new characters, graphics enabling, and new battle modes that they can enjoy for each release. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the game to try if you’re up for a very colorful ride.

These are the games that we think you should give a try or play with while you wait for your favorite cups and races to come back. What’s fun is that simulator games can be played with steering wheel controls that will make you feel like a real racer. Overall, playing racing-style games can be fun and exciting. It enables you to be part of the scene if you’ve always been the fan who simply watches races on TV.