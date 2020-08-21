Zane Smith conquers the Monster Mile

Rookie of the Year contender Zane Smith won his second NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series victory of the 2020 season Friday afternoon at Dover International Speedway. Smith was almost picture-perfect throughout the 200 lap event, finishing fourth in Stage 1 and winning the second stage. Smith led the final 33 laps that included one late-race restart en route to victory.

““What an awesome truck,” Smith said. “I think we all know that I suck at restarts, but I picked a good time to have a good one. Man, two wins. This is by far the most fun I’ve ever had racing in my career. I’m just so blessed to be here.”

Three stages split the 200-mile race with the first ending on Lap 45, the second on Lap 90, and the final on Lap 200. Brett Moffitt was on the pole as the starting lineup was determined based on finishing position from the previous race (50%), ranking in team owner points (35%) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%).

Stage 1: Lap 1 – Lap 45

It didn’t take long for yellows to start flying, especially early on. Tate Fogleman in the No. 02 brought out the first yellow on Lap 6 when he went sideways off Turn 4 but avoided any major damage. The second caution was the scheduled competition caution on Lap 20 to check tire wear.

Moffitt was strong through the first 27 laps of the race, but Georgia native Austin Hill swiped the lead and held on to the top spot for the remainder of Stage 1. Crafton, Ankrum, Smith, Moffitt, Creed, Eckes, Enfinger, Lessard, and Gilliland rounded out the top 10.

Stage 2: Lap 52 – Lap 90

Stage 2 only saw minor incidents, but there were many close moments that could have prompted more cautions.

One of those moments came for Johnny Sauter, as his No. 13 ThorSport machine got loose and high in Turns 1 and 2 after the restart.

Another close call came on Lap 56 when Grant Enfinger and Tanner Gray slid up the track in Turn 4. Both went on without any major contact.

There was a lead change during the remaining laps of Stage 2 when Derek Kraus in the Bill McAnally machine took the lead from Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chandler Smith on Lap 79.

Ten laps later, the fourth yellow flew when Kyle Busch Motorsports teammates Christian Eckes and Smith make slight contact with each other in Turn 4. Unfortunately for Smith, he would be on the receiving end, and wound up spinning out Also collected in the process was Sheldon Creed and Ben Rhodes, who received some damage.

With the yellow coming out so late in the stage, the stage ended under caution, giving Stage 2 to Zane Smith. Kraus, Eckes, Creed, Moffitt, Rhodes, Gilliland, Sauter, Ankrum, and Crafton completed the top 10.

Stage 3: Lap 97 – Lap 200

When Stage 3 got underway, NASCAR officials reviewed a restart when it looked liked Eckes got a jump on the leader, but it was later determined that the restart was all clear as it appeared Smith could not get going.

Eckes and Moffitt traded the lead and both led for multiple laps, before Smith grabbed the lead again with 46 to go, a few laps until the final round of green-flag pit stops began.

Those final pit stops would come with less than 40 to go, with Moffitt being the first to start the cycle of stops. A few drivers had troubles during pit stops, as Raphael Lessard and Tanner Gray would be penalized for a commitment line violation. Creed also received a penalty for pitting outside the box.

California native, Smith, however, cycled back out into the lead with 32 to go.

It looked as though Smith would run away with the victory at first, keeping his teammate Moffitt at bay. But a late-race yellow occurred with eight laps to go for Stewart Friesen spinning in Turns 1 and 2.

Despite the late restart, Smith was able to fend off Matt Crafton for the victory and GMS Racing’s fifth win overall as a team.

There were five cautions for 27 laps and 13 lead changes among 10 drivers. Smith led three times for 50 laps and picked up six playoff points. In addition, Smith picks up $50,000 due to the “Triple Truck Challenge.”

Official Results following the KDI Office Technology 200 at Dover.

Zane Smith, won Stage 2, led 50 laps Matt Crafton, led one lap Brett Moffitt, led 50 laps Todd Gilliland, led two laps Ben Rhodes Johnny Sauter Tyler Ankrum Austin Hill, won Stage 1, led 21 laps Stewart Friesen Derek Kraus, led nine laps Christian Eckes, led 34 laps Carson Hocevar, 1 lap down Grant Enfinger, 1 lap down Ty Majeski, 1 lap down Sam Mayer, 1 lap down Spencer Davis, 1 lap down Tanner Gray, 2 laps down, led one lap Bayley Currey, 2 laps down Raphael Lessard, 2 laps down Chandler Smith, 2 laps down, led 31 laps Timmy Hill, 3 laps down Sheldon Creed, 4 laps down, led one lap Austin Wayne Self, 4 laps down Jordan Anderson, 4 laps down Dawson Cram, 5 laps down JJ Yeley, 6 laps down Tate Fogleman, 7 laps down Spencer Boyd, 7 laps down Jennifer Jo Cobb, 11 laps down Tyler Hill, 12 laps down Tim Viens, 20 laps down Clay Greenfield, OUT, Suspension Bryant Barnhill, OUT, Ignition Parker Kligerman, OUT, Engine Norm Benning, OUT, Brakes

Playoff Points

Zane Smith, 2 wins, 14 points Sheldon Creed, 2 wins, 14 points Grant Enfinger, 2 wins, 11 points Austin Hill, 1 win, 7 points Matt Crafton, 1 win, 5 points Brett Moffitt, +94, 4 points Christian Eckes, +76 Ben Rhodes, +76 Tyler Ankrum, +9 Todd Gilliland, +4



Below the cut line Derek Kraus, -4 Tanner Gray, -63 Johnny Sauter, -71 Raphael Lessard, -73

Up Next: The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway Sunday, Aug. 30 live on Fox Sports 1.