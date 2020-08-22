Justin Allgaier Dominates at Dover

By
Michelle Lippold
-
DOVER, DELAWARE - AUGUST 22: Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 FFA Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drydene 200 at Dover International Speedway on August 22, 2020 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The NASCAR Xfinity Series held the first race of a doubleheader at Dover International Speedway today for the Drydene 200. Dover is also known as The Monster Mile.

It looked like it was going to be another win for Austin Cindric, however, there was one driver who would be the spoiler and that was the driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, Justin Allgaier. Allgaier led the most laps and captured his first win of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

“First of all I can say is God is great, man. These last 18 to 24 months have been crazy.” stated Allgaier, “I’m just proud of these guys and the no give up attitude they’ve got. This team is incredible and to have FFA on board today to get them to Victory Lane on their first primary is super cool.” He added, “What a day, what a racecar.”

Leading 49 laps, and wheeling his No. 22 Penske Ford into second place was Austin Cindric.

“Track position was extremely important. The track didn’t quite move around. n you’d get a restart about 10 – 15 laps in, you could be good being the first guy up or making hay in traffic.” He commented, “It was a good points day and hopefully something to build on for tomorrow.”

Ross Chastain drove his No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevy into third place.

“It’s incredible, it’s by far the best I’ve been able to run here and I thank Kaulig as well.” he said, “To drive up from 13th, which will our starting spot tomorrow as well I think, and run top three all day was awesome.” He added, “ We’ll come back tomorrow and fight again.

Noah Gragson led 27 laps and finished fourth and rookie Harrison Burton rounded out the top-5.

Stage 1 only had one caution and that was a competition caution. Cindric led every lap winning the stage handily.

Stage 2 only had one caution when Chase Briscoe went around. The top three were fighting for the position including Noah Gragson but it was Allgaier who had control of the stage and won it easily.

Stage 3 had a couple of small cautions which made the choose line interesting to see who would try to outrun Allgaier, but it was futile every time, as he took the Checkered Flag for his first win in 20 races.

Gragson and Harrison Burton would round out the top five. Riley Herbst, Jeb Burton, Justin Haley, Michael Annett, and Chase Briscoe finished sixth through 10, respectively.

Cindric leads the Xfinity Series standings with 884 points, Briscoe is second with 812 points, Gragson is in third with 789 points, Chastain is in fourth with 758 points, and rounding out the top five is Allgaier with 691 points.

The Xfinity Series will run the second of a doubleheader weekend at Dover tomorrow August 23.


American Muscle
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 20
  • Dover International Speedway – Dover, DE – 1. – Mile Concrete
  • Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 200. Miles
FinStrNoDriverTeamLapsS1PosS2PosS3PosPtsStatus
157Justin AllgaierFFA Chevrolet20031058Running
2122Austin CindricPPG Ford20012054Running
31310Ross ChastainMoose Fraternity Chevrolet20043049Running
429Noah GragsonBass Pro Shops/TrueTimber Camo Chevrolet20024049Running
5420Harrison Burton #Fields/DEX Imaging Toyota20056043Running
6618Riley Herbst #Monster Energy Toyota20065042Running
7278Jeb BurtonState Water Heaters Chevrolet20009032Running
82211Justin HaleyLeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet20007033Running
981Michael AnnettPilot/Flying J Chevrolet200910031Running
101098Chase BriscoeHighpoint.com Ford20080030Running
112621Anthony AlfredoADS/Footing First Chevrolet20000026Running
12939Ryan SiegCMRRoofing.com Chevrolet200100026Running
13751Jeremy ClementsRepairableVehicles.com Chevrolet20000024Running
142168Brandon BrownJabs Construction Chevrolet20000023Running
15282Brett Moffitt(i)Robert B Our Inc Chevrolet2000000Running
16319Brandon JonesMenards/Pelonis Toyota20078028Running
171193Myatt Snider #The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet20000020Running
18238Joe Graf Jr #Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet19900019Running
191990Alex LabbeProlon/VRVictoriaVille.com Chevrolet19900018Running
20300Jeffrey EarnhardtDrydene Chevrolet19800017Running
211444Tommy Joe MartinsGilreath Farms Red Angus Chevrolet19800016Running
221561Stephen LeichtJANIKING Toyota19800015Running
23124Jesse Little #Drydene Chevrolet19800014Running
241892Josh WilliamsMusselman’s Big Cup Applesauce Chevrolet19800013Running
252047Kyle WeathermanChevrolet19800012Running
263299Stefan ParsonsRich Mar Florist Toyota19800011Running
27297David StarrJacob Construction Chevrolet19700010Running
283578Vinnie MillerGlassskinz Chevrolet1960009Running
293413Chad FinchumGARRISON HOMES Toyota1960008Running
303315Colby HowardProject Hope Foundation Chevrolet1950007Running
312452Kody Vanderwal #ADVANCED DAIRY SERVICES Chevrolet1940006Running
323136Korbin Forrister(i)Nursing Home Heroes Chevrolet1910000Running
33255Matt MillsJF Electric Chevrolet1610004Running
34176BJ McLeodDrydene Chevrolet1460003Suspension
351674Bayley Currey(i)Mutt and Jeff Porkskins Inc Chevrolet920000Fuel Pressure
363666Timmy Hill(i)JANIKING Toyota550000Vibration



LIMITED TIME: Get 2 Free Stocks valued between $2.5-$1400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here