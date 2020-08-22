Justin Allgaier Dominates at Dover

The NASCAR Xfinity Series held the first race of a doubleheader at Dover International Speedway today for the Drydene 200. Dover is also known as The Monster Mile.
It looked like it was going to be another win for Austin Cindric, however, there was one driver who would be the spoiler and that was the driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, Justin Allgaier. Allgaier led the most laps and captured his first win of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
“First of all I can say is God is great, man. These last 18 to 24 months have been crazy.” stated Allgaier, “I’m just proud of these guys and the no give up attitude they’ve got. This team is incredible and to have FFA on board today to get them to Victory Lane on their first primary is super cool.” He added, “What a day, what a racecar.”
Leading 49 laps, and wheeling his No. 22 Penske Ford into second place was Austin Cindric.
“Track position was extremely important. The track didn’t quite move around. n you’d get a restart about 10 – 15 laps in, you could be good being the first guy up or making hay in traffic.” He commented, “It was a good points day and hopefully something to build on for tomorrow.”
Ross Chastain drove his No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevy into third place.
“It’s incredible, it’s by far the best I’ve been able to run here and I thank Kaulig as well.” he said, “To drive up from 13th, which will our starting spot tomorrow as well I think, and run top three all day was awesome.” He added, “ We’ll come back tomorrow and fight again.
Noah Gragson led 27 laps and finished fourth and rookie Harrison Burton rounded out the top-5.
Stage 1 only had one caution and that was a competition caution. Cindric led every lap winning the stage handily.
Stage 2 only had one caution when Chase Briscoe went around. The top three were fighting for the position including Noah Gragson but it was Allgaier who had control of the stage and won it easily.
Stage 3 had a couple of small cautions which made the choose line interesting to see who would try to outrun Allgaier, but it was futile every time, as he took the Checkered Flag for his first win in 20 races.
Gragson and Harrison Burton would round out the top five. Riley Herbst, Jeb Burton, Justin Haley, Michael Annett, and Chase Briscoe finished sixth through 10, respectively.
Cindric leads the Xfinity Series standings with 884 points, Briscoe is second with 812 points, Gragson is in third with 789 points, Chastain is in fourth with 758 points, and rounding out the top five is Allgaier with 691 points.
The Xfinity Series will run the second of a doubleheader weekend at Dover tomorrow August 23.
- NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 20
- Dover International Speedway – Dover, DE – 1. – Mile Concrete
- Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 200. Miles
|Fin
|Str
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|S1Pos
|S2Pos
|S3Pos
|Pts
|Status
|1
|5
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|FFA Chevrolet
|200
|3
|1
|0
|58
|Running
|2
|1
|22
|Austin Cindric
|PPG Ford
|200
|1
|2
|0
|54
|Running
|3
|13
|10
|Ross Chastain
|Moose Fraternity Chevrolet
|200
|4
|3
|0
|49
|Running
|4
|2
|9
|Noah Gragson
|Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber Camo Chevrolet
|200
|2
|4
|0
|49
|Running
|5
|4
|20
|Harrison Burton #
|Fields/DEX Imaging Toyota
|200
|5
|6
|0
|43
|Running
|6
|6
|18
|Riley Herbst #
|Monster Energy Toyota
|200
|6
|5
|0
|42
|Running
|7
|27
|8
|Jeb Burton
|State Water Heaters Chevrolet
|200
|0
|9
|0
|32
|Running
|8
|22
|11
|Justin Haley
|LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet
|200
|0
|7
|0
|33
|Running
|9
|8
|1
|Michael Annett
|Pilot/Flying J Chevrolet
|200
|9
|10
|0
|31
|Running
|10
|10
|98
|Chase Briscoe
|Highpoint.com Ford
|200
|8
|0
|0
|30
|Running
|11
|26
|21
|Anthony Alfredo
|ADS/Footing First Chevrolet
|200
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Running
|12
|9
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|CMRRoofing.com Chevrolet
|200
|10
|0
|0
|26
|Running
|13
|7
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|RepairableVehicles.com Chevrolet
|200
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Running
|14
|21
|68
|Brandon Brown
|Jabs Construction Chevrolet
|200
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Running
|15
|28
|2
|Brett Moffitt(i)
|Robert B Our Inc Chevrolet
|200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Running
|16
|3
|19
|Brandon Jones
|Menards/Pelonis Toyota
|200
|7
|8
|0
|28
|Running
|17
|11
|93
|Myatt Snider #
|The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet
|200
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Running
|18
|23
|8
|Joe Graf Jr #
|Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet
|199
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Running
|19
|19
|90
|Alex Labbe
|Prolon/VRVictoriaVille.com Chevrolet
|199
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Running
|20
|30
|0
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Drydene Chevrolet
|198
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Running
|21
|14
|44
|Tommy Joe Martins
|Gilreath Farms Red Angus Chevrolet
|198
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Running
|22
|15
|61
|Stephen Leicht
|JANIKING Toyota
|198
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Running
|23
|12
|4
|Jesse Little #
|Drydene Chevrolet
|198
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Running
|24
|18
|92
|Josh Williams
|Musselman’s Big Cup Applesauce Chevrolet
|198
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Running
|25
|20
|47
|Kyle Weatherman
|Chevrolet
|198
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Running
|26
|32
|99
|Stefan Parsons
|Rich Mar Florist Toyota
|198
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Running
|27
|29
|7
|David Starr
|Jacob Construction Chevrolet
|197
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Running
|28
|35
|78
|Vinnie Miller
|Glassskinz Chevrolet
|196
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Running
|29
|34
|13
|Chad Finchum
|GARRISON HOMES Toyota
|196
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Running
|30
|33
|15
|Colby Howard
|Project Hope Foundation Chevrolet
|195
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Running
|31
|24
|52
|Kody Vanderwal #
|ADVANCED DAIRY SERVICES Chevrolet
|194
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Running
|32
|31
|36
|Korbin Forrister(i)
|Nursing Home Heroes Chevrolet
|191
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Running
|33
|25
|5
|Matt Mills
|JF Electric Chevrolet
|161
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Running
|34
|17
|6
|BJ McLeod
|Drydene Chevrolet
|146
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Suspension
|35
|16
|74
|Bayley Currey(i)
|Mutt and Jeff Porkskins Inc Chevrolet
|92
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fuel Pressure
|36
|36
|66
|Timmy Hill(i)
|JANIKING Toyota
|55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vibration
LIMITED TIME: Get 2 Free Stocks valued between $2.5-$1400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.