Justin Allgaier Dominates at Dover

The NASCAR Xfinity Series held the first race of a doubleheader at Dover International Speedway today for the Drydene 200. Dover is also known as The Monster Mile.

It looked like it was going to be another win for Austin Cindric, however, there was one driver who would be the spoiler and that was the driver of the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, Justin Allgaier. Allgaier led the most laps and captured his first win of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.



“First of all I can say is God is great, man. These last 18 to 24 months have been crazy.” stated Allgaier, “I’m just proud of these guys and the no give up attitude they’ve got. This team is incredible and to have FFA on board today to get them to Victory Lane on their first primary is super cool.” He added, “What a day, what a racecar.”



Leading 49 laps, and wheeling his No. 22 Penske Ford into second place was Austin Cindric.



“Track position was extremely important. The track didn’t quite move around. n you’d get a restart about 10 – 15 laps in, you could be good being the first guy up or making hay in traffic.” He commented, “It was a good points day and hopefully something to build on for tomorrow.”



Ross Chastain drove his No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevy into third place.



“It’s incredible, it’s by far the best I’ve been able to run here and I thank Kaulig as well.” he said, “To drive up from 13th, which will our starting spot tomorrow as well I think, and run top three all day was awesome.” He added, “ We’ll come back tomorrow and fight again.

Noah Gragson led 27 laps and finished fourth and rookie Harrison Burton rounded out the top-5.



Stage 1 only had one caution and that was a competition caution. Cindric led every lap winning the stage handily.



Stage 2 only had one caution when Chase Briscoe went around. The top three were fighting for the position including Noah Gragson but it was Allgaier who had control of the stage and won it easily.



Stage 3 had a couple of small cautions which made the choose line interesting to see who would try to outrun Allgaier, but it was futile every time, as he took the Checkered Flag for his first win in 20 races.



Gragson and Harrison Burton would round out the top five. Riley Herbst, Jeb Burton, Justin Haley, Michael Annett, and Chase Briscoe finished sixth through 10, respectively.



Cindric leads the Xfinity Series standings with 884 points, Briscoe is second with 812 points, Gragson is in third with 789 points, Chastain is in fourth with 758 points, and rounding out the top five is Allgaier with 691 points.



The Xfinity Series will run the second of a doubleheader weekend at Dover tomorrow August 23.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 20

Dover International Speedway – Dover, DE – 1. – Mile Concrete

Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 200. Miles

Fin Str No Driver Team Laps S1Pos S2Pos S3Pos Pts Status 1 5 7 Justin Allgaier FFA Chevrolet 200 3 1 0 58 Running 2 1 22 Austin Cindric PPG Ford 200 1 2 0 54 Running 3 13 10 Ross Chastain Moose Fraternity Chevrolet 200 4 3 0 49 Running 4 2 9 Noah Gragson Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber Camo Chevrolet 200 2 4 0 49 Running 5 4 20 Harrison Burton # Fields/DEX Imaging Toyota 200 5 6 0 43 Running 6 6 18 Riley Herbst # Monster Energy Toyota 200 6 5 0 42 Running 7 27 8 Jeb Burton State Water Heaters Chevrolet 200 0 9 0 32 Running 8 22 11 Justin Haley LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet 200 0 7 0 33 Running 9 8 1 Michael Annett Pilot/Flying J Chevrolet 200 9 10 0 31 Running 10 10 98 Chase Briscoe Highpoint.com Ford 200 8 0 0 30 Running 11 26 21 Anthony Alfredo ADS/Footing First Chevrolet 200 0 0 0 26 Running 12 9 39 Ryan Sieg CMRRoofing.com Chevrolet 200 10 0 0 26 Running 13 7 51 Jeremy Clements RepairableVehicles.com Chevrolet 200 0 0 0 24 Running 14 21 68 Brandon Brown Jabs Construction Chevrolet 200 0 0 0 23 Running 15 28 2 Brett Moffitt(i) Robert B Our Inc Chevrolet 200 0 0 0 0 Running 16 3 19 Brandon Jones Menards/Pelonis Toyota 200 7 8 0 28 Running 17 11 93 Myatt Snider # The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet 200 0 0 0 20 Running 18 23 8 Joe Graf Jr # Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet 199 0 0 0 19 Running 19 19 90 Alex Labbe Prolon/VRVictoriaVille.com Chevrolet 199 0 0 0 18 Running 20 30 0 Jeffrey Earnhardt Drydene Chevrolet 198 0 0 0 17 Running 21 14 44 Tommy Joe Martins Gilreath Farms Red Angus Chevrolet 198 0 0 0 16 Running 22 15 61 Stephen Leicht JANIKING Toyota 198 0 0 0 15 Running 23 12 4 Jesse Little # Drydene Chevrolet 198 0 0 0 14 Running 24 18 92 Josh Williams Musselman’s Big Cup Applesauce Chevrolet 198 0 0 0 13 Running 25 20 47 Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet 198 0 0 0 12 Running 26 32 99 Stefan Parsons Rich Mar Florist Toyota 198 0 0 0 11 Running 27 29 7 David Starr Jacob Construction Chevrolet 197 0 0 0 10 Running 28 35 78 Vinnie Miller Glassskinz Chevrolet 196 0 0 0 9 Running 29 34 13 Chad Finchum GARRISON HOMES Toyota 196 0 0 0 8 Running 30 33 15 Colby Howard Project Hope Foundation Chevrolet 195 0 0 0 7 Running 31 24 52 Kody Vanderwal # ADVANCED DAIRY SERVICES Chevrolet 194 0 0 0 6 Running 32 31 36 Korbin Forrister(i) Nursing Home Heroes Chevrolet 191 0 0 0 0 Running 33 25 5 Matt Mills JF Electric Chevrolet 161 0 0 0 4 Running 34 17 6 BJ McLeod Drydene Chevrolet 146 0 0 0 3 Suspension 35 16 74 Bayley Currey(i) Mutt and Jeff Porkskins Inc Chevrolet 92 0 0 0 0 Fuel Pressure 36 36 66 Timmy Hill(i) JANIKING Toyota 55 0 0 0 0 Vibration





