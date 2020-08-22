RCR Post Race Report – Dover 311 Race 1

Austin Dillon And The Dow Coatings Chevrolet Team Lead Laps and Highlight Speed In Saturday Afternoon NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover International Speedway

Finish: 15th

Start: 32nd

Points: 18th

“We had a fast Dow Coatings Chevrolet today, and it felt good to race at Dover International Speedway with plenty of speed. We just need to work on the handling a little. I feel like I covered every inch of this place, experimenting and looking for the best line around the track for our tight-handling condition. We opted to stay out for the competition caution in Stage 1, and our gamble paid off with the race lead. Clean air was everything. We had a commanding lead early in Stage 1, but I just got too tight to hold the lead for the end of the Stage. When we pitted at the end of Stage 2, we were issued a speeding penalty and had to restart at the tail end of the longest line. That mistake is on me. We ran long before pitting at the end of the race, but a caution didn’t fall the way we hoped it would and we ended up finishing 15th. I’m sure we could have finished a few positions higher if more things would have gone our way today, but that’s the beauty of having another race at Dover International Speedway tomorrow. We’re going to work on it overnight and get it dialed in for tomorrow.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and No. 8 Cat App Team Forge a Top-15 Finish at Dover International Speedway

Finish: 13th

Start: 16th

Points: 17th

“Today was a good start to our doubleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway. Our No. 8 Cat App Chevrolet was fast from the start and just needed some tweaking on handling. The track built really tight at first today, but changed over the course of the race. I struggled with being too loose in the rear of our Camaro for the second half of today, which prevented me from trying a couple different lines on the track, so that’s something we’ll need to adjust on for tomorrow’s race. But the good news is we get a second shot to finish even better tomorrow and we definitely have a solid Cat App Chevrolet to work with. This is the best start to a doubleheader weekend that we’ve had this year, so I’m looking forward to getting back after it tomorrow.” -Tyler Reddick