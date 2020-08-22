Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap — Dover 8.22.20

BURTON, HERBST DRIVE TO SOLID FINISHES AT DOVER

Rookie Harrison Burton earns 10th top-five finish of the season.

DOVER, Delaware (August 22, 2020) – Harrison Burton (fifth) and Riley Herbst (sixth) scored top-10 finishes to lead Toyota in the Drydene 200 at the Dover International Speedway on Saturday afternoon.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Dover International Speedway

Race 20 of 33 – 200 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Justin Allgaier*

2nd, Austin Cindric*

3rd, Ross Chastain*

4th, Noah Gragson*

5th, HARRISON BURTON

6th, RILEY HERBST

16th, BRANDON JONES

22nd, STEPHEN LEICHT

26th, STEFAN PARSONS

29th, CHAD FINCHUM

36th, TIMMY HILL

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

HARRISON BURTON, No. 20 Fields/DEX Imaging Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

How was your run today overall?

“It was a good run. We weren’t as good as we wanted to be today. We had a fast Fields/DEX Imaging Supra – on the long run especially. That last run, I’ve never been that loose into turn three here. Chattering the left-rear tire and the right-rear tire, pretty scary feeling. Really happy that we got a top-five out of it. Felt like we ran better than that all day. Should have been better than that. As bad as it was at the end there compared to how good we were in the beginning, I’m happy we kind of ran somewhat similar. Overall, a good day. Got good stage points and everything. It all matters, it all adds up. Hopefully we can go kick their butts tomorrow.”

Where did your team need to be better in order to run with the 7 and the 22 in today’s race?

“At the end of the race, we were just really loose on corner entry. Especially into turn three. That just puts you behind the whole way through the corner. You lose your entry speed and then you have to try to make it up in the center and end up getting tight normally. Then it messes up your corner exit. Being loose in is really tough. I think we did a good job adjusting all day and just had a heat cycle on tires and it went completely the other way – just got super, super loose. That was strange. I feel like we need to tighten up for tomorrow, but not really sure why it took such a huge swing and started chattering the rear tires. We’re going to look into that more and hopefully come back tomorrow and get the win.”

What will you go to work on tonight and how will you prepare for tomorrow’s race?

“The biggest thing is just watching the race back and seeing what, as a driver, what you can do better. I have great confidence in my guys to make the right calls and put us in good situations balance-wise for the race tomorrow. I feel like I’m excited. If you give us some time to go to work, normally my guys are going to be better than everyone else. I’m definitely excited to come back tomorrow and hopefully put it on.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 18 Monster Energy Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

How was your race today?

“It was good. It was good to come home sixth. I should have been a little higher. Our Monster Energy Supra was a fourth-place race car. Track position is so difficult here. It was a good learning day. We have another shot tomorrow, so hopefully we will be able to go get ‘Miles,’ a super cool trophy.”

What do you think that you learned today that will translate into tomorrow?

“Just the way the track rubbers up and changes throughout the race will definitely affect tomorrow’s setup and how we approach tomorrow.”

