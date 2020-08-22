Zinsser “SmartCoat” Brand to sponsor ARCA Menards Series event at Lebanon I-44 Speedway

Rescheduled ARCA Event is Also Sioux Chief Showdown Race

Toledo, Ohio (August 22, 2020) – Rust-Oleum, Track Enterprises and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) announced today that the “SmartCoat” brand of Zinsser Paint will sponsor the newly announced ARCA Menards Series event at Lebanon I-44 Speedway in Missouri. The race has been relocated from its original location and date at Madison International Speedway.

The Zinsser SmartCoat 200 is scheduled for Saturday, September 5 at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT. ARCA practice and General Tire Pole Qualifying will precede the 200-lap/100-mile feature event. The race is set for live flag-to-flag broadcast on MAVTV and will be streamed live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

“We’re excited and honored to sponsor this exciting day of racing,” said Don Muench, Senior Vice President of Sales, at Rust-Oleum. “What a great way to celebrate our longstanding and valuable partnership with Menards. We wish all the drivers good luck!”

The Zinsser SmartCoat 200 will be the fourteenth race of the 2020 ARCA Menards Series schedule. In addition, the event will mark the eighth round of the Sioux Chief Showdown, ARCA’s short-track super series which brings drivers and teams from the ARCA Menards Series East and West together with AMS series regulars in a 10 race “series within a series.”

Central Missouri area Menards stores will offer local race fans the chance to “Save Big Money” by purchasing advance, discounted race tickets to the Zinsser SmartCoat 200 beginning on Monday, August 24. Tickets at participating Menards locations are just $20.

“We are excited to be racing at a new track in an area we have stores,” said Jeff Abbott, Promotions Manager and Spokesperson for Menards. “Missouri is a growing market for Menards, and we know there are a lot of race fans in the area.”

“We’re motivated to bring the ARCA Menards Series to I-44, and to showcase the series to the great race fans in the area,” said Bob Sargent, President of Track Enterprises. “I-44 is a great little racetrack. It’s a great fit for the ARCA Menards Series cars and we look forward to another great race and being a part of the Sioux Chief Showdown.”

ABOUT Zinsser SmartCoat

Zinsser® SmartCoat Advanced Paint & Primer in One makes painting simple. Our interactive tools on smartcoat.com take the guesswork out of any wall paint project. Available in more than 550 colors, Zinsser® SmartCoat offers superior adhesion, ultra smooth coverage, and exceptional washability. It’s ideal for walls, trims, cabinets and doors. Sheens include flat, eggshell, satin, and semi-gloss. SmartCoat conveniently comes in sample sizes, quart, 1 gallon and 5 gallon quantities. Say hello to the next generation of stress-free, intelligent paint!

ABOUT MENARDS

Menards home improvement stores are well known throughout the Midwest for a complete selection of high-quality, name brand merchandise and all the tools, materials and supplies for any job. Menards offers full-service lumberyards, beautiful garden centers, name brand appliances, pet & wildlife products and even a line of convenience groceries to provide a one-stop shopping experience. Whether just needing a light bulb, gallon of paint or household supplies, or building a deck, fence or new home, there is something for everyone at Menards whether a beginning do-it-yourselfer or more experienced contractor.

A family-owned and run company started in 1958; Menards currently operates 305 stores located in 14 Midwestern states. Menards is known throughout the home improvement industry as the low-price leader; it’s no wonder their famous slogan – “SAVE BIG MONEY” – is so widely known and easy to remember. Menards does things right – the company’s strength and success can be seen in the well-stocked and maintained stores, the lowest prices in town, and the way Guests are always treated like family.

ABOUT TRACK ENTERPRISES

Track Enterprises is a racing promotion company that oversees popular events that feature top touring series like the ARCA Racing Series, USAC Racing, Dirtcar UMP, POWRi Racing, All Star Circuit Of Champions, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, CRA, Southern Super Series, and more. The company also oversees all racing promotions at Macon Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, and the Terre Haute Action Track. For more information on the upcoming racing schedule, visit www.trackenterprises.com

ABOUT ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) is among the leading and most versatile auto racing sanctioning bodies in the country. Founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum, the organization administers more than 100 events each year in multiple racing series, including the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, the ARCA/CRA Super Series and the ARCA Midwest Tour, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways.