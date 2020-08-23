John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Dover 2

Track: Dover International Speedway

Race: 25 of 36

Event: Drydene 311 (311 miles, 311 laps)

John Hunter Nemechek

No. 38 ACME Markets Ford Mustang

Started: 27th

Finished: 20th

Stage One: 27th

Stage Two: 20th

Stage Three: 20th

Following NASCAR’s new formula to determine starting lineup, John Hunter Nemechek took the green flag in the second NASCAR Cup Series race of the weekend at Dover International Speedway from the 27th position. Shortly after the race got underway, Nemechek radioed that he was free to fire off. Thanks to an early caution, he was able to bring his No. 38 ACME Markets Ford Mustang to pit road for a hefty track bar adjustment on Lap 8. Nemechek was still struggling with the handling by the time he took the green- and white-checkered flag to end Stage 1 in 27th place, noting that he had no lateral grip or security and the “front turns good, but it wants to over-rotate.” Crew Chief Seth Barbour called him to pit road at the Stage Break Caution for 4 tires, fuel and track bar and packer adjustments.

Shortly after Stage 2 began, Nemechek radioed that his No. 38 ACME Markets Ford Mustang was bouncing really bad into Turn 3 and he needed to be tightened up. By Lap 125, he noted that he was finally off the splitter. Nemechek would finish Stage 2 in 20th place, relaying that he was “a little tight center off, but better… I’m able to move around and search for grip; just need to free me up a tick.” He would pit at the Stage Break Caution for 4 tires, fuel and a track bar adjustment.

After earning the Lucky Dog spot at the end of Stage 2, Nemechek would start the Final Stage of Sunday’s event at Dover International Speedway on the lead lap in 20th place. When the caution came out on Lap 215, he radioed that his No. 38 ACME Markets Ford Mustang was not bad, “a touch free in the center; splitter was better.” He would pit for 4 tires, fuel and a slight track bar adjustment. Nemechek’s ACME Markets machine tightened up as the race went on and the sun began to set over the Monster Mile. He would go on to take the checkered flag in 20th place.

Nemechek on Dover:

“We made some good improvements from yesterday in our No. 38 ACME Markets Ford Mustang. We started off pretty free today, but Seth and the crew made some good adjustments on pit stops throughout the race. I have to say a big thanks to my crew for sticking with me all day. We were able to improve on yesterday’s finish and that’s something to be proud about. I’m glad we were able to have a better run today for our partners at ACME. We’ll take our notes back with us, regroup and get ready for Daytona next week.”