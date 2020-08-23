Michael McDowell Post-Race Report: Dover 2

Track: Dover International Speedway

Race: 25 of 36

Event: Drydene 311 (311 miles, 311 laps)

Michael McDowell

No. 34 Shield Cleansers | Digital Ally Inc. Ford Mustang

Started: 25th

Finished: 25th

Stage One: 29th

Stage Two: 24th

Stage Three: 25th

The No. 34 Shield Cleansers | Digital Ally Inc. Ford Mustang of Michael McDowell took the green flag from the 25th position in Sunday’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway. To start the race, McDowell noted that his race car was on the loose side. During a mid-stage caution, he would bring his car to pit road for 4 tires, fuel and trackbar adjustment and would go on to finish the stage in 29th. During the Stage 1 caution, the No. 34 Shield Cleansers | Digital Ally Inc. Ford Mustang took 4 tires, fuel and wedge adjustment.

In Stage 2, McDowell told his team that the adjustments made had helped his entry into Turn 3, but the car was still loose. He would pit under caution on Lap 99 for 4 tires, fuel and a trackbar adjustment before going on to take the Stage 2 green- and white-checkered flag from the 24th position. During the Stage Break, McDowell would bring his 34 Shield Cleansers | Digital Ally Inc. Ford Mustang to pit road for 4 tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment.

In the final Stage of Sunday’s 311-mile race, McDowell and the No. 34 Shield Cleansers | Digital Ally Inc. team battled to make adjustments on their race car while trying to keep up with a changing race track as the sun set over Dover International Speedway and track temperatures started to cool. During a mid-stage caution, McDowell radioed to his team to say, “I felt like we were getting better as we ran” and would race his No. 34 Shield Cleansers | Digital Ally Inc. Ford Mustang to a 25th-place finish.

McDowell on Dover:

“Well, it was a busy day for my guys on pit road. Our No. 34 Shield Cleansers, Digital Ally Inc. Ford Mustang started out on the loose side and just seemed to stay that way throughout the course of the race. We threw a lot of wedge and trackbar adjustments at the car to try and help find a bit more speed, but unfortunately we were also battling a changing race track as the sun started to set in Stage 3 and temperatures began to cool off, so it was tough to predict how the car was going to behave as the race went on. I just want to thank Shield Cleansers and Digital Ally Inc. for coming on board our No. 34 Ford Mustang this weekend and hope that they enjoyed the race. We’ll head home and get ready for what should be a wild weekend at Daytona.”