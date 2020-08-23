Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Report – Dover 2

Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Report

Track: Dover International Speedway: Race 2

Race: Drydene 200

Date: August 23, 2020

___________________________________________________

No. 22 PPG Ford Mustang – Austin Cindric

Start: 14th

Stage 1: 7th

Stage 2: 4th

Finish: 3rd

Status: Running

Laps Completed: 200/200

Laps Led: 1

Point Standings (ahead of second): 1st (+62)

Notes:

Austin Cindric and the No. 22 PPG Ford Mustang team finished third in the Drydene 200 at Dover International Speedway en route to his eighth-consecutive finish third or better. The driver of the No. 22 PPG Ford Mustang continues to lead the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings, 62 markers ahead of second place, Chase Briscoe.

Cindric started the 200-lap event from the 14th position after the top-15 finishers from Saturday’s race at Dover were inverted. The 21-year-old wasted no time making his way inside the top 10 and was scored eighth when the competition caution fell on lap 20. Cindric communicated to crew chief Brian Wilson that his PPG Ford was tight during that early run. As Stage 1 progressed, Cindric was able to pick up one position and was scored seventh at the conclusion of the first 45-lap stage. Wilson made the call to pit during the caution for four tires, fuel, and adjustments.

Cindric started the second 45-lap stage from the fifth second position and was scored fourth by the fourth caution on lap 65. Cindric would remain in the fourth position at the end of Stage 2 on lap 90. Once again, Wilson called the driver of the PPG Ford down pit road during the stage caution for four tires, fuel, and more adjustments.

A fast stop by the PPG pit crew allowed the Mooresville, N.C. native to start the final stage in the second spot. He slipped to the third position where he would run until making his green flag stop on lap 166. Cindric cycled back to third with 13 laps to go in the 200-lap race where he would remain at the end of the event.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action Friday, August 28 at Daytona International Speedway, with coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Quote: “We have been able to use these doubleheaders to try to learn from day to day and I think we did that. Probably a little bit backwards but I think we reeled in the PPG Ford Mustang at the end but just didn’t have enough time. We got cut off there trying to get into the pit box. It wasn’t meant to be. To come out with a top-three is a solid day. I felt like I drove my butt off, and the team made improvements from the day before with execution and that is all I can ask for some days.”