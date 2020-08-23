Toyota Racing NCS Post-Race Recap — Dover 8.23.20

TRUEX JR. DRIVES TO SEVENTH STRAIGHT TOP-THREE FINISH

Martin Truex Jr. finishes second at Dover for the second consecutive day

DOVER, Delaware (August 22, 2020) – Martin Truex Jr. (second) drove to his seventh consecutive top-three finish to lead Toyota in the Drydene 311 at the Dover International Speedway on Sunday afternoon.

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kevin Harvick*

2nd, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

3rd, Jimmie Johnson*

4th, William Bryon*

5th, Alex Bowman*

11th, KYLE BUSCH

19th, DENNY HAMLIN

22nd, ERIK JONES

27th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

28th, DANIEL SUÁREZ

36th, TIMMY HILL

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

How was your race today?

“Second or third, it seems like every week here. On one hand, it’s good obviously and you want to be running up front and having good finishes. On the other hand, we didn’t get any better than we were yesterday, it was actually a little bit worse. I was a little disappointed in that. These things are really, really tricky to figure out to get them right. We just had to battle hard all day long and it took us a long time to get up towards the front in our Bass Pro Shops Camry. We just battled hard with an ill-handling car all day long. Just tried to hang onto what we could and came out with a decent finish.”

Was the team able to make any improvements to the car from yesterday?

“I thought if anything, we were probably a little worse today. We tried some different things overnight and definitely didn’t do what we hoped it would do. Live and learn. It was a tough day. The Bass Pro Camry had good speed; it was just a handful again. Just never could get it to do what we wanted it to do. We fought hard, we battled and we executed well. Came home with a good result. We’ll keep working to try to get a little better.”

What do you hope for at Daytona next week?

“A finish would be fabulous. If not, hopefully we’ll pay it forward with a little luck at Talladega in the Playoffs.”

