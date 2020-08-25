Lexus Motorsports announces Daniel Morad to compete at Road Atlanta

Lexus Motorsports announced today that Daniel Morad will join the team for the upcoming IMSA 6 hours of Road Atlanta event. Morad is scheduled to be the co-driver alongside Jack Hawksworth and Michael de Quesada, driving in the No. 14 AVS Lexus RC F GT3 entry.

Currently, Morad has five podiums in the IMSA GTD category, even earning a victory in the prestigious 24 Hours of Daytona back in 2017, where he was also teammates with de Quesada. In addition, the Canadian scored a podium finish in the 2020 24 Hours of Daytona.

Morad is looking forward to the opportunity when the series heads to Road Atlanta Sept 4-6.

“I’m really looking forward to joining AVS at Road Atlanta and very thankful for the opportunity,” said Morad. “I want to thank AVS for helping me pull this together. The team is really performing this season, and I’ve been focused on making my debut with them the best it can be.”

Team co-owner Jimmy Vasser comments on the addition to his roster.

“We’re happy to announce Daniel Morad will join AVS for the Grand Prix At Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Daniel is a competitive and successful GTD driver who will bring a lot of experience to the No. 14 AVS Lexus effort,” said Jimmy Vasser, co-owner of AIM VASSER SULLIVAN.