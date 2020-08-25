Meyer Shank Racing Taking Indy 500 Momentum to World Wide Technology Raceway

Doubleheader Gateway event follows Harvey’s run to ninth at the Indianapolis 500

Pataskala, Ohio (25 August 2020) – It’s a quick turn around from the biggest NTT INDYCAR race of the year as the Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) squad prepares for the third double header race weekend of the 2020 IndyCar season this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR).

Two Bomarito Automotive Group 500s will serve as Races 8 & 9 for Jack Harvey in the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda as he continues to build momentum in his first full season of IndyCar competition. The doubleheader visit to an oval is the second of the 2020 season, with MSR capturing two seventh place results earlier this year at Iowa.

Last Sunday saw Harvey make an incredible Indianapolis 500 run to score himself and the MSR team a ninth place finish – his career-best Indianapolis 500 result. After starting the race in 20th and using pace, pit stops, and passing to race forward 11 positions to ninth, Harvey and the MSR squad are relishing the opportunity to continue to build this weekend as Harvey makes his debut on the 1.2-mile oval.

“Last weekend at Indy was really great for us and put us in a good head space going into Gateway,” said Harvey. “The one thing I think about most about Gateway is the crowd and the energy. It’s nice to hear that fans will be allowed to come to this race. The last three years I’ve sat in the stands, with the fans, it’s just such a fun place. I’m really excited to get to Gateway for the first time.”

Race 1 at WWTR will be on Saturday, August 29th at 3:45pm ET with broadcast coverage on NBCSN starting at 3:00 PM ET. Race 2 will go green on Sunday, August 30th at 3:45pm ET with coverage on NBCSN or on SiriusXM Ch. 211.