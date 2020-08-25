Walk-On’s to Race Under the Lights at Daytona with Gray Gaulding

Fort Worth, TX. (August 25, 2020) – Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding are excited to announce the return of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux as primary sponsor for No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro racing this coming Friday under the lights at Daytona International Speedway.

“We’re super excited to sponsor Gray and the No. 07 Walk-On’s Chevrolet Camaro at the Xfinity Series Wawa 250 this Friday, August 28th at Daytona. A walk-on plays for the love of the game, so Gray’s passion on the track is a perfect fit” stated Brandon Landry, Founder and CEO.

“It is such an honor to have the support of a great brand like Walk-On’s to believe in me along with Bobby Dotter and SS Greenlight Racing”, said Gray Gaulding. “Brandon Landry and his own journey of being a basketball walk-on at LSU and chasing and achieving his dream to create a successful business is someone that I really look up to. Brandon is proof that hard work and determination pays off and as a NASCAR walk-on I plan to keep grinding every day towards becoming the best professional driver that I can be.”

“I am so pumped to get back in the car on Friday night under the lights at Daytona and show everyone what walk-ons like me are capable of doing. We had a great showing last month at Talladega finishing 8th, but I think as history has shown anything can happen at Daytona. I plan to give my best representing the Walk-On’s brand and all those who believe in chasing dreams!”

In addition to Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, PaniniAmerica.net, Kuykendall Hearing Aid Centers and latest associate sponsor Refi4Cash.com will also be along for the ride on Friday night. Make sure to catch all the race action on NBCSN starting at 7:30 PM Eastern Time Friday.

About Walk-On’s Success in sports and success in life often come from similar paths. Brandon Landry has turned the traits he learned as a college basketball walk-on into virtues that he shares freely with everyone on the Walk-On’s team as part of his life’s calling. Today, with over 100 locations in the works across 15 states, the sky is the limit. Walk-On’s operates with a mission of delivering a memorable game day experience with a taste of Louisiana created by an All-American team. Brandon regularly and proudly shares his goal with everyone on his team – To Win! For more information, visit www.walk-ons.com.

About SMG Standout Management Group is a sports and entertainment talent management and activation agency headquartered at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. SMG is considered an “outside of the box” company that works with clients and sponsor partners to provide “stand out” experiences leveraging the motorsports, music, and other professional sports platforms. SMG uses advanced technology solutions and processes to provide highly effective and measurable results. For more information, visit www.standoutmg.com.