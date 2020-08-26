Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing Look to Set the Pace at Daytona International Speedway

AJ Allmendinger Notes

Best start at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 2nd (2019)

Best finish at Daytona International Speedway in the NXS: 38th (2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start Daytona International Speedway in the NXS: 2nd (2019)

Best finish at Daytona International Speedway in the NXS: 1st (2019)

Race Notes

Friday, August 28 at 7:30PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 30/60/100 Laps

AJ Allmendinger Quote

“This is where it all began. The relationship and the love between Kaulig Racing and myself. This was my first race last year – the Daytona summer race with Ross Chastain and Justin Haley. We were able to push [Ross] to the win. It was the first ever win for Kaulig Racing. We got a win for Justin Haley this year at Talladega. We’ve got three fast Kaulig Chevys. We are going to be on a mission to go to the front and dominate this race again. I’m ready! We’re going to the front and staying there. Trophy hunting on Friday night!”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

