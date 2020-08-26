Chastain Ready to Defend Circle K Firecracker 250 Title

Ross Chastain Notes

Best start at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 4th (2019)

Best finish at Daytona International Speedway in the NXS: 1st (2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start Daytona International Speedway in the NXS: 2nd (2019)

Best finish at Daytona International Speedway in the NXS: 1st (2019)

Race Notes

Friday, August 28 at 7:30PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 30/60/100 Laps

Ross Chastain Quote

“Summertime Daytona race. This was the site of our first victory [at Daytona], both for myself and in the team’s history last year. We went to victory lane in this Xfinity race last year. I’m looking forward to it again. Kaulig Racing always brings super fast superspeedway cars. It’s incredible. It’s unlike anything that many of the drivers, including myself, have ever driven. We’re able to be really aggressive, and we’re also able to work together, as you saw at Talladega, which is a similar package. It took all three of the Kaulig Racing cars to work together to push Justin Haley to the win. We want to do the same thing. We want to control the race. I think we are starting second last I checked. It’s just a dream to drive racecars that can close that bubble. You hear drivers talk a lot about the bubble – it’s just the aerodynamics. Once you get close to the car in front of you, it wants to push that car away. As racecar drivers, we keep things really simple, so you can think of the analogy of popping a bubble and getting right to their bumper. Our cars can do that, so hopefully our Nutrien Ag Solutions No. 10 car can go to victory lane again.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.