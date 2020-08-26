Haley Hoping for Continued Superspeedway Success

Justin Haley Notes

Best start at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 3rd (2020)

Best finish at Daytona International Speedway in the NXS: 2nd (2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start Daytona International Speedway in the NXS: 2nd (2019)

Best finish at Daytona International Speedway in the NXS: 1st (2019)

Race Notes

Friday, August 28 at 7:30PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 30/60/100 Laps

Justin Haley Quote

“We just got done with the Dover doubleheader. We had two solid runs up there, and now we’re headed down to Daytona, Florida for a Friday night race at Daytona International Speedway. We’re going to be doing some superspeedway racing up on the high banks in the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet. I love these night races – the LeafFilter paint scheme shines so great under the lights. We had a lot of success there last year. We pushed Ross Chastain to the win with a one-two finish, and then we went one-two at Talladega, just reversed, where I won at the last superspeedway race this year. Kaulig Racing drivers swept these races at Daytona last year in the Cup race and the Xfinity race.

I can’t wait to get down there in our fast LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet. All three of us, Ross Chastain, AJ Allmendinger, and myself, the trio, are going to be back at it under the lights. I can’t wait. We still miss all the fans at the race track, but I hope you all are tuning in to each and every one of the NASCAR Xfinity races and watching the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet run up front.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com.