How to Choose the Right Vehicle For Your Lifestyle

Family Life?

Is your lifestyle approaching the family stage? If so, a large SUV is the ideal choice of car for you. There are a few reasons why.

First, a large sports utility vehicle offers a drastic difference in space and storage when compared to smaller cars. This makes them ideal if you have a few kids that you need to ferry around to various activities. More room means more space for groceries, sports bags, luggage, and all the miscellaneous stuff that comes with being in a family.

A large SUV also offers improved safety ratings, which means that you can drive your family around with peace of mind that in the unlikely case of an accident, your car is designed to keep you and yours safe.

Late Teens or Early Adulthood?

If you’re in your late teens or early twenties, you are at a vastly different time of life from those older than you. You have less hassle, less responsibility, and more freedom. Chances are you’re studying at uni or elsewhere, or working a casual job. You’re probably hitting the pubs, clubs, and festivals and heading off on road trips. This means that a smaller car is suited for this stage of life. Consider a hatchback or a small sedan, rather than a larger car.

These types of cars are perfect for zipping around town but are just as suited for a road trip down the coast. They tend to be fuel-efficient as well, which is excellent for a student on a budget or a casual worker. Maintenance costs are less too, as the engines are smaller.

Retirement or Downsizing?

Finally, let’s explore the perfect car for those in the later stages of life – retirement, empty-nesting and downsizing.

This is when your kids have grown up, moved out and you have retired. You have more time on your hands to re-engage with your hobbies, interests, and social circles.

There are a few options here. For those that are keen to enjoy a quiet retirement, with home-based activities and a few trips out and about, a small hybrid is the best choice. This is because they are cheap to run due to the hybrid engine, saving you money on fuel at a time when your income will likely come from your retirement fund. This type of car is still excellent for trips to town, the groceries, and the occasional road trip.

If you plan to hitch a caravan to your car and hit the road in retirement, then you’ll want a larger vehicle with off-road capabilities and towing capacity. In this case, a sturdy four-wheel drive is the best choice.

A Car Conclusion

Your choice of vehicle needs to match your lifestyle. When you’re raising a family, a large SUV is the best bet. When you’re younger, a small hatchback or a sedan is a great idea. And finally, in retirement, you may opt for a hybrid if you’re planning a quiet, urban retirement. Or, a powerful four-wheel drive if you’re planning on hitting the road with a caravan in tow.