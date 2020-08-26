‘Pikes Peak Live presented by Mobil 1’ to bring race day from America’s Mountain into fans’ homes

Event will feature guest interviews and be broadcast for free via the Mobil 1 Facebook page on August 30

SPRING, Texas – From 14,115 feet to your mobile device, The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, brought to you by Gran Turismo, will be broadcasting live from America’s Mountain as part of an innovative partnership with the Mobil 1™ brand of advanced synthetic motor oils. The experience, dubbed, “Pikes Peak Live presented by Mobil 1,” will bring fans closer than ever to the racing action, including live commentary, special guests, exclusive giveaways, and more.

Due to the impacts of COVID-19, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will take place without fans for the first time in the hill climb’s history. As a partner going back to 1934, Mobil™ branded products have a proud heritage of performing in the extreme conditions only Pikes Peak can pack into a single run. This year, those runs will be streamed live exclusively on the Mobil 1 Facebook page, providing free unique access for motorsport fans to enjoy the racing action on America’s Mountain from anywhere.

Further fueling the passions of its fans, the livestream will feature play-by-play commentary courtesy of legendary motorsport broadcast announcer, “The Voice,” John Hindhaugh. Hindhaugh serves as the host of Radio Le Mans, and he’ll be bringing that same detailed coverage in his role as master of ceremonies of the “Pikes Peak Live presented by Mobil 1” broadcast. This commentary will extend to welcoming long-term partners of the Mobil 1 brand who have collectively driven millions of miles with Mobil 1 advanced synthetic protecting their engines – some in conditions as extreme as Pikes Peak.

Partners of Mobil 1 to appear on the stream will include:

· Clint Bowyer

· Ryan Tuerck

· Patrick Long

· Jason Fenske

· Nick Tandy

· Magnus Walker

· David Tsurusaki

· Other acclaimed drivers, enthusiasts, and racers.

The broadcast will begin on Sunday, August 30 at 7 a.m., and conclude at 1 p.m. MDT. Those tuning in early will have the chance to enter to win limited-edition giveaways, and even have their questions answered by partners of Mobil 1 during their interviews.

“Just as drivers and race teams constantly need to adapt to changes at high altitudes and ever-evolving weather conditions, so too has our involvement through our Mobil 1 brand,” said Andrew Hanna, global motorsports and sponsorship advisor at ExxonMobil. “Reflecting the same innovative approach we take with every one of our products, ’Pikes Peak Live presented by Mobil 1’ is a new solution to a new problem as we remain committed to the safety of fans and competitors above all else. Doing so while providing a unique access point to this historic event is how we’re keeping focused on our consumers and delivering them unique experiences they can’t get anywhere else.”

In 2020, Mobil 1 advanced synthetic motor oils will again be an integral part of Porsche Motorsport’s entry in the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama division. All vehicles competing in the program rely on off-the-shelf Mobil 1 FS 0W-40. Meanwhile eight-time event winner Jeff Zwart will also return to the mountain this year, piloting the new Porsche 935 that features Mobil 1 ESP X3 0W-40 under the decklid. This race car by Porsche is one of only 77 made and will be racing as part of the Time Attack 1 division which pits production-based sports racers against each other. The Mobil 1 products featured in both divisions are production-ready as well, and are available at your local Porsche dealer today.

“This new livestream format that allows us to help keep our fans and competitors safe is a dream come true,“ said Megan Leatham, executive director of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. “Through our long-standing partnership, it’s fitting that Mobil 1 is the brand helping our team bring this innovative fan experience to life. And since America’s Mountain is rather daunting, having global motorsports authority John Hindhaugh provide his entertaining insight and perspective while interviewing some of the world’s most renowned motorsport and automotive personalities will be like nothing we’ve ever done before. There are going to be spectacular camera angles, historic film clips, and live timing, so we hope people don’t miss what’s in store so they can plan to come see us in-person next year.”

To connect everyday enthusiasts with those on the mountain, participating Porsche dealerships nationwide will have the same Mobil 1 products used during the 98th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb available for oil changes. Consumers who prefer to change their own oil can also find these products for purchase at their local Porsche dealer, or at their preferred automotive retailer.

For more information on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, visit PPIHC.org. To catch “Pikes Peak Live presented by Mobil 1,” log on to the Mobil 1 Facebook page from 7 a.m. through 1 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time on Sunday, August 30.

