RCR Event Preview – Daytona II

Richard Childress Racing at Daytona International Speedway … In 181 career starts at Daytona International Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has earned six NASCAR Cup Series wins, including three Daytona 500 victories, 38 top-five, and 73 top-10 finishes. The Welcome N.C. organization has also scored six NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at the World Center of Racing.

Catch the Action … The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway will be televised live Friday, August 28, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway will be televised live Saturday, August 29, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

This Week’s Dow VORASURF Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Daytona International Speedway… Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion, has 14 previous starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway, acquiring one pole award, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes. The Welcome, North Carolina, driver, who grew up attending races at Daytona International Speedway with his family, has 10 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with one win, seven top-five and seven top-10 finishes. He has two starts at the track in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Dow brings a science and engineering crew who is driven by limitless curiosity to the RCR Team … Austin Dillon and the RCR team are again supported by Dow’s materials science expertise and technologies this season. Backed by the power of data analysis and virtual modeling, Dow develops and manufactures high-performance components and materials custom-made for the No. 3 car. Dow and RCR’s partnership has expedited innovation and shortened testing time in the automotive industry by recreating in the lab one of the most extreme environments – the racetrack. After 7 years of collaboration, Dow scientists and RCR engineers are continuing to work together to make the No. 3 car faster, safer and more precise. Stay up to date with Dow’s exciting developments at www.dow.com/sports and follow us on Twitter @DowSports & @DowNewsroom.

VORASURF™ Silicone Polyurethane Additives … Backed by industry-leading knowledge of both silicone and polyurethane science, VORASURF™ Silicone Polyurethane Additives are ready to meet your growing needs for innovative, high performance surfactants in flexible, rigid and microcellular polyurethane foams. Whether you choose a proven solution from this line or collaborate with Dow silicone molecule specialists on a custom-tailored surfactant, you can rest assured that your bedding, footwear, automotive and spray foam applications will deliver the superior performance consumers demand.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Do you have a favorite track, and why?

“My favorite track would probably be Daytona International Speedway, simply because of the memories there. It’s filled with history, and it’s been a fun track for me. It’s been wild there. A lot of things have happened. I’ve torn down the fence and won the Daytona 500, so I have to choose Daytona just from the historical perspective”

Are you a guy who likes to play it conservatively at speedway races, or are you a guy that acts a little bit more aggressively?

“It’s a good mix. I think you have to be able to just pick your battles throughout the race. If you can score some Stage points in the race that’s a nice thing. It’s an advantage going into the Playoffs. But you also have to be able to keep your car in one piece so that you can be there at the end of the race and try to win. I like to pick my battles.”

Do you think it’s going to be strange having Daytona serve as the regular season finale this year? That’s quite a change to the schedule …

“Well if Daytona wasn’t already wild enough, it’s now positioned in a spot on the schedule where it makes it extremely crazy. With the race serving as the final race to get into the Playoffs, we’re all going to be doing everything we can, obviously. We already do, but that race is just going to be extreme. I predict some crazy wrecks.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 KCMG Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Daytona International Speedway … Tyler Reddick has two NASCAR Cup Series starts under his belt at Daytona International Speedway as he enters the final weekend of the regular 2020 season. Reddick, who will have one last chance to make the NASCAR Playoffs this weekend, has won in both the NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Truck Series at the 2.5-mile superspeedway. The Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender also has two top-10 finishes and two pole awards in the Xfinity Series at the track.

About KCMG … KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) is an international motorsport services group established in 2007 by Dr. Paul Ip. The group, with its headquarters located in Hong Kong, has operations reaching across Europe and the Asia Pacific region. KCMG operates closely with many partner companies and racing organizations around the world to provide unrivalled Motorsport Services, Equipment, Team Management and quality distributorship in the Automotive Industry. 2013 saw KCMG become the first Chinese outfit ever to race at the world famous Le Mans 24 Hours in its 90-year history and participate in the FIA World Endurance Championship. The Hong Kong-based team later on took an historic LMP2 victory at Le Mans and was Vice Champion in FIA WEC in 2015. With years in the motorsport industry, KCMG has been involved in a wide range of Formula, GT and Le Mans prototype endurance racing series across the globe. For more information please visit www.kcmg.com.hk or email info@kcmg.co.hk.

Watch the Race with Cheddar’s… Don’t miss out! Cheddar’s is offering 15% off all To Go orders with the offer code RACEDAY placed on 8/28 and every Cup Series race day for the remainder of the 2020 season! Whether you’re watching the race on a Sunday afternoon or on a weekday under the lights, watch with all your Cheddar’s favorites for 15% off. Terms & conditions apply, visit cheddars.com/offer/race-day for full offer details.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

Heading into Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the final race of the regular season, what is your plan to make the Playoffs?

“It’s very simple for myself and the No. 8 KCMG team this weekend. We have to win to make the Playoffs. For a while, it was looking like if those surprise winners had not jumped us, maybe we would have made it in. These past few weeks have been tough though, so we’re on the outside looking in right now and know what we have to do to make it. We’ve had speed at times this year, so I’m looking to running a strong race on Saturday from start to finish. I’d like to run up front all day and run around the drivers I’d want to work with at the end. There is always the strategy to run in the back, but I just feel like right when it’s go time and you start moving up through the field is when the big one happens, and you’re caught up in it. So, my plan is to run up front, see who can push me well, see who I can push well, and make a game plan on who to work with at the end. I was able to do some of that at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this year, so hopefully other drivers will remember that and be willing to work with me.”

Anthony Alfredo and the No. 21 Pyro Putty Chevrolet Camaro at Daytona International Speedway … After an action-packed double-header weekend at Dover International Speedway, Anthony Alfredo will be back behind the wheel of the No. 21 NASCAR Xfinity Series entry for Richard Childress Racing. Friday night will mark Alfredo’s first career start at the historic Daytona International Speedway. Earlier this season, Alfredo lead laps at Talladega Superspeedway en route to a strong sixth-place finish.

Welcome, Pyro Putty … Whether you’re a survivalist, adventurist, hunter, avid outdoorsman, or enjoy BBQing in the backyard during the summer, you know that getting a fire started can be challenging; especially when you’re facing wind, rain, or poor weather. That’s why we created a smarter, more efficient, non-toxic fire starter to support every adventure-Versatile enough to burn strong through rain, snow, sleet, wind or shine, Mother Nature won’t be able to keep you from starting a fire to stay warm, cook food, or survive comfortably through the night. Choose Pyro Putty and be ready for every adventure. For more information visit pyroputty.com.

Fast Start for Fast Pasta … Running a limited schedule in the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, Alfredo has secured six top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 11.2. He also won an eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Saturday Night Thunder Race at Dover International Speedway during NASCAR’s hiatus from on-track competition.

ANTHONY ALFREDO QUOTES:

What does it mean to you to be racing at Daytona International Speedway for the first time in your career this weekend?

“Every race is a blessing to me, especially competing at this level for an organization like Richard Childress Racing. With that being said, the first race I ever attended as a fan was the 2012 Daytona 500. To roll out onto the track as a competitor at one of NASCAR’s highest levels is an indescribable feeling. It’s also going to be crazy because my first lap will be the green flag since we still don’t have practice or qualifying. Regardless, I am very excited for the opportunity and our only goal is to go win the race in our No. 21 Pyro Putty Chevrolet Camaro.”

You and your team had a strong performance at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this season. What will it take to find victory lane at Daytona on Friday night?

“We’ve had extremely fast Chevrolet Camaros at just about everywhere we’ve been this year, but the superspeedways have historically been some of the best tracks for RCR. We definitely proved how fast we were at Talladega earlier this year when I was able to lead my first career laps in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The biggest challenge is just going to be keeping our No. 21 Pyro Putty Chevrolet clean throughout the race and avoiding the big wrecks. If we can do that, I believe we can put ourselves in position at the end to bring home our first checkered flag.”