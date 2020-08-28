Natalie Decker – CarShield 200 Presented by CK Power Race Advance

CarShield 200 Presented by CK Power | World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 N29 Capital Partners LLC Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Natalie Decker

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @NatalieRacing

Natalie Decker on Racing at Gateway: “I’m thankful for Niece Motorsports and N29 Capital Partners for another opportunity to go racing,” said Decker. “The road course at Daytona was a fun race, but I’m excited to go racing at a track we’ve been to before. This team had a great run at Gateway last year, so I’m excited to get to the track and go racing.”

Decker at Gateway: Decker will make her second NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Sunday. Her previous start came last season.

On the Truck: Decker’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from N29 Capital Partners.

N29 Capital Partners financially supports early-stage startup companies that have created products or services that are disruptive in their industry.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.