TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY CANCELS MULTIPLE EVENTS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

FORT WORTH, Texas (August 28, 2020) – The Tony Stewart presents The Vankor Texas Sprint Car Nationals, an American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) event scheduled for Oct. 23-24, and multiple events in September and October at Texas Motor Speedway have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional events taken off the 2020 calendar of events at No Limits, Texas, include the Southwest Swap Meet (Sept. 17-20), the Goodguys 28th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals (Sept. 25-27) and the Pate Swap Meet (Oct. 1-3).

“It’s unfortunate that these great events won’t be taking place this year at Texas Motor Speedway but we look forward to getting them back on the schedule as soon as safely possible,” said Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR returns to Texas Motor Speedway Oct. 24-25 with the Texas 500 weekend. The doubleheader Sunday begins at 11 a.m. CT with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 (FS1 and the Performance Racing Network). It gives way to the NASCAR Cup Series Texas 500 (2:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN and PRN). Gates open at 10 a.m.

The Oct. 24 O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 (3:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN and PRN) will be a non-spectator event.

Tickets for the Oct. 25 Texas 500/SpeedyCash.com 400 doubleheader races are available starting at $48 at https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/events/texas-500-nascar-race-weekend/. One ticket will be good for both races and kids 12 and under are just $10. Further details can be found on the Texas Motor Speedway website.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica for the Aug. 29 Encore Drive-In Nights concert series featuring Metallica on Big Hoss, the world’s largest HDTV at Texas Motor Speedway. Each ticket purchase – which admits one carload of up to six people – will include four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2, the long-awaited album documenting the two historic concerts that reunited the band and San Francisco Symphony for the first time in 20 years.

