Ty Majeski – CarShield 200 Presented by CK Power Race Advance

CarShield 200 Presented by CK Power | World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Chevrolet Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ty Majeski

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @TyMajeski

Ty Majeski on Racing at Gateway: “Phil and this team are the defending winners at this track,” said Majeski. “So, we have a lot to live up to this weekend. I’m looking forward to racing at Gateway. It will obviously be a little different this year, racing in the middle of the day instead of at night, but I know Phil and the team will be prepared for the adjustment.”

Majeski at Gateway: Sunday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway is Majeski’s first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at the 1.25-mile track.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the Chevrolet Accessories colors at Gateway.

Visit www.chevy.com/accessories for accessories to personalize your vehicle. Discover a complete portfolio of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac Accessories to enhance the appearance, performance and capability of your vehicle.

There are two types of accessories available on the site. First, there are genuine Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac Accessories, which are designed, engineered and tested by the same team that developed the vehicle. Genuine Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac Accessories are the only accessories backed by GM. When installed by an authorized GM dealer, genuine Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac Accessories are covered for the balance of the new vehicle’s warranty or 12 months / 12,000 miles, whichever is longer.

Second, GM is proud to also offer Associated Accessories, provided by a lineup of renowned manufacturers including Thule®, Lund®, TracRac®, UWS®, Curt™ and others. Associated Accessories are engineered by these respected third-party companies, each with its own individual warranty coverage.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.