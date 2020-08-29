Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap — Daytona 8.28.20

HERBST, BURTON SCORE TOP-FIVE FINISHES IN DAYTONA

Riley Herbst scores career-best Xfinity Series superspeedway finish

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (August 28, 2020) – Riley Herbst (fourth) and Harrison Burton (fifth) drove to top-five finishes to lead Toyota in the WaWa 250 at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday evening.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Daytona International Speedway

Race 22 of 33 – 250 miles, 100 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Justin Haley*

2nd, Grey Gaulding*

3rd, Chase Briscoe*

4th, RILEY HERBST

5th, HARRISON BURTON

11th, VINNIE MILLER

13th, BRANDON JONES

16th, MATT MILLS

22nd, TIMMY HILL

25th, CHAD FINCHUM

28th, JOEY GASE

35th, JOHN JACKSON

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

RILEY HERBST, No. 18 Monster Energy Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

How were you able to come back from the penalty to a fourth-place finish?

“I just think it speaks to the resilience of everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing. We definitely had an up and down day. Got bailed out there with the competition caution and we worked our way back up to the front. Just didn’t have the speed that we needed in our Supras to compete with the Kaulig cars, but we’ll go back to work on the Monster Energy Supra for Talladega.”

HARRISON BURTON, No. 20 DEX Imaging Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

How did the race unfold for you?

“We weren’t as good as we wanted to be honestly. We really struggled with some balance issues. I couldn’t wrap the line on the bottom. I would get really, really, really tight and that hurt me quite a bit I think on momentum and being able to be aggressive on the bottom especially. We worked together the best we ever have as a team, I just think we didn’t have the best cars we’ve ever had as a team here at Daytona. It was a great learning experience. I think our whole team got better from it and hopefully it will pay dividends in the Playoffs for us.”

# # #

