Trevor Bayne Set to Make NASCAR Return with Niece Motorsports at Darlington Raceway

STATESVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 31, 2020) – NASCAR Cup Series veteran Trevor Bayne makes his return to NASCAR racing this weekend at Darlington Raceway. Sunday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series event at Darlington Raceway marks Bayne’s first start in the Series.

Bayne will pilot the No. 40 Plan B Sales/Proceller8 Chevrolet Silverado at the 1.366-mile track on Sunday afternoon.

“After almost two years of being out of the seat, I’m so excited and grateful for another chance to go racing,” said Bayne. “The call from Niece Motorsports to get back behind the wheel at Darlington was unexpected and came together really fast. They have a great group and a lot of potential with their program. I’m looking forward to working with everyone there and going back racing this weekend!”

Bayne has three Cup Series starts at Darlington Raceway, dating back to 2015. In addition, the Daytona 500 Champion has three NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at the track nicknamed ‘The Lady in Black’, with his best finish of ninth coming in 2014.

“I’ve known Trevor for years,” said General Manager Cody Efaw. “He’s extremely talented and a class act. We are excited to have him behind the wheel at Darlington.”

Bayne will race with support from Plan B Sales and Proceller8.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports product. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel servicing the motorsports market and has expanded product offerings.

Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a stocking one-stop distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

In a crowded market of nutritional supplements, the Proceller8 product line stands out, with a high standard for product quality and non-stop mission to bring the best to customers.

The NGROTS will take the green flag for the first race of the playoffs at Darlington Raceway on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. The 147-lap race will air live on FoxSports1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.