FedEx Racing Express Facts – Darlington Raceway

Denny Hamlin

#11 Federal Express Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Cook Out Southern 500

Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 6/6 p.m. ET

Distance: 367 laps/501.3 miles

Track Length: 1.36 miles

Track Shape: Egg-shaped oval

2019 Winner: Erik Jones

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2020 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Daytona Recap: Denny Hamlin battled from the start of the race until the end, nearly taking the checkered flag in a wild ending at Daytona International Speedway. Hamlin finished third at the superspeedway in the Cup Series’ last event before the playoffs begin. The #11 FedEx Express Toyota lined up 10th for the event. With no practice or qualifying laps before the green flag, Hamlin had to assess the car during the first part of the race. The FedEx Racing team had brought a fast car, keeping Hamlin within striking distance throughout the entire race. After a series of cautions in the last 10 laps that took out much of the field, Denny started an overtime shootout in the lead, but fell behind as William Byron captured his first career win.

Darlington Preview: The series heads back to Darlington Raceway on Sunday night for the start of the 2020 playoffs with a 500-mile event on the egg-shaped oval. Hamlin is a three-time winner at the track, taking the checkered flag in 2012, 2017 and earlier this season in 2020. Hamlin owns nine top-five and 13 top-10 finishes in 16 career races at Darlington, leading a total of 574 laps.

Federal Express Throwback Scheme: For Darlington Throwback weekend, the #11 team will turn the calendar back to 1973, the year that Federal Express was founded. A special paint scheme will mirror the same colors and branding that were on the company’s planes and vehicles 47 years ago. The car will also use the #11 font style that Cale Yarborough used when he won at Darlington that same year.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Darlington Raceway

Races: 16

Wins: 3

Poles: 1

Top-5: 9

Top-10: 13

Laps Led: 574

Avg. Start: 9.3

Avg. Finish: 7.2

Hamlin Conversation – Darlington:

How does it feel to be starting the playoffs sitting second in the point standings?

“I think we’re in a really good spot. We’ve worked hard all season to earn playoff points to help us get through each round and hopefully to the Championship 4. And we’ll look to keep winning races and adding more points along the way.”

What do you need to do differently in the first playoff race at Darlington?

“I think we need to continue what we’ve been doing all season. I know my team will bring the best car possible, like they do every week, and we’ll do our best to go out and secure the win. Darlington is a great track for us, so I certainly think we’re capable of coming away with a win.”

Cale Yarborough Conversation – Throwback Tribute:

How do you feel about seeing your famous stylized #11 back on a race car?

“It feels good. It looks like a winner to me! That #11 loves the winner circle and looks to me like it can do it again.

“Listen, all my memories of winning at Darlington are great. It was my home track and I would rather win there than anywhere else in the world because it was home and where I got my start. Winning the 1968 Southern 500 was the best race I ever won in my life.”