MMD Carbon Fiber Trim Panel Kit | Review & Install Video

Step-by-Step Interior Upgrade Tutorial for 2015+ Mustang Owners

PAOLI, Pa. (August 31, 2020) – AmericanMuscle’s (AM) newest video is a walk-through guide for 2015-2020 Ford Mustang owners looking to level up the trim on their doors and dash. The video features an 8-piece genuine carbon-fiber trim kit from MMD designed to fit GT, EcoBoost, and V6 Mustang models equipped with the standard 3 vent center dash. The kit comes pre-installed with 3M tape for a peel-and-stick application.

Mustang owners can give their vehicle a luxurious, high-end appearance with a relatively easy installation that can be accomplished in just under an hour. AM host Justin Dugan, assures the viewer that MMD’s $900 price range, while not inexpensive, is “one of the highest-quality interior kits that I have personally seen over the years here at AM.” The 100% genuine carbon fiber weave results in a dramatic impact to the interior and is “finished off in a beautiful clear coat, polished to a beautiful shine, and then measured out and cut perfectly.” Customers on the lookout for more affordable options can visit AT’s website for a selection of alternatives from vinyl to carbon fiber hydro dip plastic pieces. Justin reminds the viewer that beginning with a clean surface is key, and that taking the time to get everything lined up will ensure success. Justin hands off the remainder of the video to his colleague who outlines the 3 items needed for the installation before walking the viewer through the preparation and careful installation of each piece.

AM’s newest review and installation video gives Mustang owners the confidence to spruce up their interior trim with a high-end carbon fiber trim kit from MMD. Their website offers a wide range of Mustang aftermarket parts, along with expert advice designed to increase the luxury and appeal of their ride at any price point.

View it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/carbon-fiberterior-trim-1518-w-performance-pack.html

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanMuscle

Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang parts providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger in 2018, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after parts, accessories, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to offering the Mustang and Challenger communities with the highest level of customer service.

Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.