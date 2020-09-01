The No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R Team Looks to Extend Championship Lead at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

Braselton, Ga. (September 1, 2020) This weekend, the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R team will continue the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Ryan Briscoe and Renger van der Zande will race for six hours around the 12-turn, 2.54-mile permanent road course in the TireRack.com Grand Prix at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

This weekend’s race replaces the originally scheduled Six Hours of the Glen at Watkins Glen International, making it the first time that Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta has hosted the prestigious six-hour event for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R team has enjoyed great success in recent years at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta for the Motul Petit Le Mans, with two overall victories and five top-five finishes.

The No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R team enters the weekend at the summit of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship standings with a six point lead. Given the team’s form so far in 2020 along with its track record at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, the focus will very much be to further strengthen their championship challenge this weekend.

“It’s strange and so pleasant to have another race at Road Atlanta this year,” said team owner Wayne Taylor. “This is a special track for my family and our team has always been fairly competitive here for the long-distance races, so it will be great to see what we can do with the six-hour. I have Ryan and Renger, the same team that won Daytona, a six-point lead in the championship, and fans to cheer us on. I’m excited for the event.”

The six hour battle will also mark the second of four endurance events for the Michelin Endurance Championship where the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R team leads the points standings with 19 points. Scott Dixon, five time and current NTT IndyCar Series Championship Leader and 2008 Indy 500 winner, will return with van der Zande and Briscoe for the final two endurance events: the 10-hour Petit Le Mans event (October 17) and the 12 Hours of Sebring Season Finale (November 14).

Practice for the TireRack.com Grand Prix at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta begins Friday, September 4th at 10:00 a.m. EST with qualifying live on IMSA.com/tvlive at 7:25 p.m. EST. Green flag for the TireRacek.com Grand Prix at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta is 11:35 a.m. EST on Saturday with live coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. EST on NBC Sports.



RENGER VAN DER ZANDE, No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R

“Road Atlanta is always an exciting track and one of the most physical ones. So, going there for six hours with two drivers is always a nice challenge and I have been training very hard for this race physically. We’re leading the championship which is great. It’s a small advantage to the competition and it’s better than having no advantage, so it’s only a positive point to take into the weekend. I’m looking forward to it, I think we are very well prepared, and we know what to do and how to execute as normally the longer races are what we like.”

RYAN BRISCOE, No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R

“Although I’m really going to miss racing at Watkins Glen, I’m really looking forward to Six Hours at Road Atlanta! The team had a strong result here to finish off the season last year and I fully expect to be in contention for the win this time around. I love the track and can’t wait to get back to racing after our short summer break.”

