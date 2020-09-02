Bayley Currey – South Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

South Carolina Education Lottery 200 | Darlington Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 Hardcore Fish & Game Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @BayleyCurrey

Bayley Currey on Racing at Darlington: “Darlington is a fun but tough track,” said Currey. “I think the Truck Series will put on quite a show here. Our Hardcore Fish & Game Chevrolet looks great for this Throwback weekend. I’m excited and thankful for another chance to go racing with Niece Motorsports.”

Currey at Darlington: Currey will make his 24th overall NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start this weekend, and his first Truck Series start at Darlington Raceway.

Currey has two NASCAR XFINITY Series starts coming at the ‘Lady in Black’, with his most recent coming earlier this year.

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from Hardcore Fish & Game.

Hardcore Fish & Game is a family-owned company that provides apparel that keeps outdoor enthusiasts cool and protected from the sun. Visit hardcorefishandgame.com to see more product offerings.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.