Chastain Ready for Darlington ‘Do-Over’

Ross Chastain Notes

Best start at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 1st (2018)

Best finish at Darlington Raceway in the NXS: 8th (2020)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start Darlington Raceway in the NXS: 3rd (2020)

Best finish at Darlington Raceway in the NXS: 8th (2020)

Race Notes

Saturday, September 5 at 12:30PM ET on NBC

Stages: 45/90/147 Laps

Ross Chastain Quote

“I’m ready to get to Darlington and put this past weekend behind us. It’s been a long couple of days, but everybody at Kaulig Racing is going to bring fast cars for Justin Haley and myself. Hopefully we will have some redemption after our trip right after the COVID break. We were not very good, and I made a lot of mistakes on track at Darlington. I got into the wall. We’re looking to build on that and have two Kaulig Racing cars up front, just like we had at Daytona all night and try to close it off.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.