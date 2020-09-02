Klik Marketing joins GFR as an associate sponsor at Southern 500

Klik Marketing, a full-service marketing and communications company, has partnered with Go Fas Racing as an associate sponsor for this weekend’s prestigious NASCAR Cup Series event, the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Klik helps brands identify their target market, find them online, and drive them to your website using search engine optimization, paid advertising, social media, public relations, video and photography.

They use storytelling through the written word, video and imaging to help you build trust and position you as an industry thought leader.

The focus of Klik is for you, the customer, to succeed. They do this by implementing three key values to every business: setting realistic goals and surpassing them everyday, engaging your demographic and converting new customers, and reengaging your new and old customers with the intent on making you a household name.

“I’m thrilled that Klik Marketing will be partnering with the No.32 team and Corey LaJoie this week for the Cookout Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway,” said Eric Fransen, Founder of Klik Marketing. “This will be our first sponsorship with a NASCAR Cup Series team and we couldn’t be more thrilled to support Corey and the Go Fas Racing team. To have the race be just around the corner at an infamous track like Darlington is just icing on the cake.”

Go Fas Racing General Manager Mason St. Hilaire echoed the excitement of the new partnership.

“This is a really cool opportunity for us at Go Fas and also for Klik Marketing to get their roots in not only NASCAR, but the motorsports world in general, said team GM Mason St. Hilaire. “There are a lot of teams, sponsors, and drivers that could benefit through Klik’s wide-array of marketing opportunities and insight. Hopefully we can give them a solid run on the Trump 2020 Ford this weekend and grow our partnership with Klik within GFR and the NASCAR industry.”

The Klik Marketing logo will be positioned on the front quarter panel of Corey LaJoie’s No. 32 Trump 2020 Ford when the field kicks off the opening race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at the track “Too Tough to Tame.” Coverage of the event will take place on NBCSN on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

For information about Klik Marketing, visit KlikMarketing.com.

About Our Team

About Klik Marketing:

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.