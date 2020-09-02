McDowell Heads to Darlington with Love’s Travel Stops

McDowell on Darlington:

“I can’t wait to be back behind the wheel of the bright yellow No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang this Sunday at Darlington. It’s been a few weeks since Love’s (Travel Stops) has been on the car and I’m excited to get back in our familiar colors. I know that I speak for everyone at Front Row Motorsports when I say that we’re so thankful to Love’s for their partnership. Their years of continued support plays a large role in our success today.

“Something else that I’m really excited about is that Love’s has decided to take this month’s National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, which runs the week of September 13th, and celebrate it throughout the entire month. If you’re a professional truck driver, visit www.loves.com and learn more about the various programs that Love’s is offering.

“One of their initiatives includes a 4-million-point giveaway; the largest that Love’s has ever done. Each week, a new driver will win 1 million My Love Rewards points, which is equal to $10,000.

“I applaud Love’s for their dedication to the professional truck driving community and I think that this platform is a great way to show the much-needed appreciation for all of the hard work that these men and women have been doing to keep America moving; especially during the challenging year that 2020 has been with the on-going pandemic. It motivates me that much more to go out on Sunday and deliver a strong finish for Love’s Travel Stops and all of their professional truck driving customers.”

About Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network with 530 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 27,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Tire Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.