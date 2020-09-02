Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Darlington

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington for the third time in 2020, this time for Throwback Weekend and the start of the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs. Jack Roush has 20 wins all-time at ‘The Lady in Black,’ including five in the NCS.

Darlington Raceway (1.366-Mile)

Cook Out Southern 500

Sunday, Sept. 6 | 6 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

NASCAR Playoffs, Throwback on Tap This Weekend at Darlington

· The ‘Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR’ and the start of the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs are on deck this weekend at Darlington Raceway, where the Cup Series will run 500 miles Sunday night.

· NASCAR’s award-winning throwback weekend will celebrate “NASCAR’s Champions…Past, Present and Future” for its throwback campaign.

· NASCAR will continue to use three competition-based performance metrics to determine the starting lineup and pit selection order for each race, replacing the random draw procedure.

· NASCAR will reward both season-long and single-race performance to determine the lineup and pit selection, using owner points position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race. Beginning this weekend, playoff cars will fill the top starting positions starting from the Round of 16, all the way through to the Championship 4.

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were initially completed prior to the COVID-19 hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed before the schedule later picked back up in mid-May.

Daytona Recap, Darlington Preview

· Buescher avoided the chaos late in Saturday’s regular-season finale from Daytona, to finish ninth in the Fifth Third Ford.

· Newman was caught up in a multi-car incident with less than 15 to go when the lead car attempted a block from the bottom lane, collecting a host of machines with it. Newman finished 36th.

· Oscar Mayer returns to Newman’s Ford this weekend and will celebrate a scheme he ran in 1999 on the car this weekend. The No. 6 will match that of his 1999 USAC scheme, where he won the Silver Crown National Championship.

· Fastenal returns to Buescher’s machine, continuing to celebrate it and Roush Fenway’s 10-Year Anniversary in 2020.

Darlington Two-Step

Roush Fenway has twice won consecutive NCS races at Darlington, including a season sweep in 1999 with former driver and current NBC commentator Jeff Burton. Roush Fenway also earned victories in consecutive seasons at the egg-shaped oval in 2005 and 2006 with Biffle.

Tale of the Tape

In 248 all-time NASCAR starts at ‘The Lady in Black,’ Jack Roush’s Fords have 20 wins, 69 top-five and 116 top-10 finishes, along with 20 poles. Over the years RFR has led 4,500+ laps across the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series, with more than 86,000 miles logged at the 1.366-mile track. In NCS action alone, RFR has finished top-10 in 43 percent (69-of-162) of the races with 35 top-five results and five wins.

Kickin’ It Old School

Legendary Roush Fenway drivers Mark Martin, Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle are responsible for the five Cup wins for Jack Roush at Darlington. Martin earned Roush’s first Cup win back in 1993 after leading 178 laps. Burton swept the 1999 events as the dominant car, and Biffle earned the two most recent victories in 2005 and 2006.

Most All-Time

It’s no secret that when Roush has dominated in the Xfinity Series at Darlington. In 79 starts, the organization has 15 wins, 33 top-five and 44 top-10s. Mark Martin is responsible for eight of the victories, second-most for him among any track, after winning five of the first seven races at the track for Roush from 1993-96. He also went on to win in 1999 and swept again in 2000. Jeff Burton got in on the fun with wins in 1997, 2001 and 2002, while Biffle earned a win in 2004. Most recently, Kenseth drove to victory lane in 2005 and 2009.

Roush Fenway Darlington Wins

1993-2 Martin Cup

1999-1 Burton Cup

1999-2 Burton Cup

2005 Biffle Cup

2006 Biffle Cup

1993-2 Martin NXS

1994-1 Martin NXS

1994-2 Martin NXS

1995-2 Martin NXS

1996-1 Martin NXS

1997-2 Burton NXS

1999-2 Martin NXS

2000-1 Martin NXS

2000-2 Martin NXS

2001-2 Burton NXS

2002-1 Burton NXS

2002-2 Burton NXS

2004-1 Biffle NXS

2005 Kenseth NXS

2009 Kenseth NXS