Trevor Bayne – South Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

South Carolina Education Lottery 200 | Darlington Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Plan B Sales/Proceller8 Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Trevor Bayne

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @TBayne6

Bayne on Racing at Darlington: “This is such an amazing opportunity to get back on track and do what I love,” said Bayne. “Darlington is a track that requires both discipline and precision and that’s what I love about it. I’ve never driven a NASCAR Truck, so I’ll definitely be talking to lot of drivers to figure out what to expect. I can’t wait to take the green flag this weekend with the Niece Motorsports team.”

Bayne at Darlington: Sunday’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway marks Bayne’s first ever start in the Series.

The Tennessee native has three NASCAR XFINITY Series starts to his credit at Darlington Raceway, with his best finish of ninth coming in 2014.

Bayne also has three NASCAR Cup Series starts at ‘The Lady in Black’, with his most recent coming in 2017.

On the Truck: Bayne will race with support from Plan B Sales and Proceller8.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports product. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel servicing the motorsports market and has expanded product offerings.

Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a stocking one-stop distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

In a crowded market of nutritional supplements, the Proceller8 product line stands out, with a high standard for product quality and non-stop mission to bring the best to customers.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.