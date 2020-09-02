Ty Majeski – South Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

South Carolina Education Lottery 200 | Darlington Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Plan B Sales Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ty Majeski

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @TyMajeski

Ty Majeski on Racing at Darlington: “I know Darlington will be a tough race track, but I’m excited for the challenge,” said Majeski. “It’s been several years since the Truck Series raced at Darlington, so I’m looking forward to being part of this race. I think it will be a good show for the fans.”

Majeski at Darlington: Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway is Majeski’s first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at the 1.336-mile track.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will race with support from Plan B Sales at Darlington Raceway.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports product. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel servicing the motorsports market and has expanded product offerings.

Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a stocking one-stop distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.