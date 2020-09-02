Voitanos to support Joe Graf Jr. in Darlington Raceway return

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: As the NASCAR Xfinity Series makes its return to Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for “Throwback Weekend,” Joe Graf Jr. welcomes new partner Voitanos who will serve as an associate marketing partner for Saturday’s Sport Clips Help A Hero 200.

Voitanos, founded in 2017 is your trusted source for Microsoft SharePoint and Microsoft 365 developer education.

Started by Andrew Connell, a 16-time Microsoft MVP, Voitanos has helped thousands of developers across the globe learn how to get the most out of their Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) investments.

Saturday’s one-race deal marks the company’s first foray in NASCAR.

“It’s a positive sign that despite an ongoing pandemic that we still have companies that are interested in being a part of NASCAR and I’m thrilled to have the support of Voitanos this weekend at Darlington,” said Joe Graf Jr.

“We had a good run at Darlington in May and I’m eager to get back there this weekend and better our result.”

A life-long motorsports fan, Connell is excited to partner with the Rookie of the Year candidate and debut the Voitanos name to a new audience.

“We are thrilled to join Joe Graf Jr and team in Darlington this week as an associate marketing partner,” he said. “I grew up an auto-racing fan and have cherished sharing the thrill with my family through our road trips to multiple races over the years.

“As such, this is a special week for us joining the team in Darlington. We’re proud to support Joe and the SS GreenLight Racing team and excited to get our Voitanos name out to more people.

Darlington marked NASCAR’s return from the coronavirus pandemic. In his “Too Tough To Tame” debut at Darlington, Graf Jr. started 36th but captured a lead-lap 19th place finish without any practice or qualifying.

The Sport Clips Help A Hero 200 (147 laps | 200.1 miles) is the 23rd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 37-car field will take the green flag shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Sat., Sept. 5, 2020 with live coverage on NBC, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).

