Ag-Pro Joins Talladega Superspeedway’s NASCAR Playoff Weekend as Entitlement Partner for New NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

Ag-Pro 300 at TALLADEGA Set for Saturday, Oct. 3 as part of an Anticipated Playoff Doubleheader

TALLADEGA, Ala (Sept. 3, 2020) – Officials from Talladega Superspeedway and Ag-Pro Companies, a regional John Deere dealership across seven states, announced today that the newly scheduled NASCAR Xfinity Series race at NASCAR’s Most Competitive track on Saturday, Oct. 3, will be known as the Ag-Pro 300 at TALLADEGA.

For the first time in history, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, which has been a staple during the track’s springtime weekend for more than 20 years, will compete twice in the same season at NASCAR’s Most Competitive venue. The addition of the Ag-Pro 300 at TALLADEGA comes from a realignment from the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course event, originally set for May 30. The Ag-Pro 300 at TALLADEGA continues a strong partnership between the 2.66-mile track and Ag-Pro Companies, which is also the Official Tractor Dealer of Talladega Superspeedway.

“Ag-Pro is very excited to be the official track partner with the Talladega Superspeedway for the Ag-Pro 300,” said James Groover, CEO of Ag-Pro Companies. “Talladega is a legendary race track that has fans from all over the nation who enjoy some of the world’s most competitive races. Ag-Pro is extremely honored to be the first John Deere dealer in the nation to have a NASCAR race entitlement, and it is at this iconic track!”

Ag-Pro Companies, headquartered in Boston, GA, was founded in 1958. Ag-Pro is the largest privately-owned John Deere dealership in North America offering a complete line of lawn and garden equipment, small tractors, agricultural equipment and construction worksite products. With 71 locations across Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee Ag-Pro serves a diverse customer base and has over 1,500 employees on staff to provide customers with the highest level of service. For more information, visit www.agproco.com.

“Ag-Pro has been an incredible partner since 2018, serving as our ‘Official Tractor Dealer,’” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “We were excited to learn we would have an Xfinity Series race as part of our NASCAR’s Playoff weekend. To have Ag-Pro, part of the ‘Dega family, be a major part of the historical race means a great deal to our track family and race fans everywhere.”

The Ag-Pro 300 at TALLADEGA will be a part of a double-dose of action on Saturday, Oct. 3 with the Sugarlands Shine 250 for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at 12:00 p.m. CDT. The Ag-Pro 300 at TALLADEGA gets the green flag at 3:30 p.m. CDT. Sunday’s anchor event, the YellaWood 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series, is scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. CDT start. All three races will play a pivotal role in NASCAR Playoffs with the Ag-Pro 300 at TALLADEGA being the second race (of three) in the Round of 12. Justin Haley won the track’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race earlier this year, originally scheduled for April that was postponed to June.

The full schedule for Oct. 3-4 weekend for Talladega Superspeedway includes:

Sat Oct. 3 – Sugarlands Shine 250 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at 12:00 p.m. CDT (FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 & MRN); 94 laps

Sat, Oct. 3 – Ag-Pro 300 at TALLADEGA NASCAR Xfinity Series at 3:30 p.m. CDT (NBCSN, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 & MRN); 113 laps

Sun, Oct. 4 – YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series at 1:00 p.m. CDT (NBC, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 & MRN); 188 laps

The Ag-Pro 300 at TALLADEGA, as well as the Sugarlands Shine 250, will not have fans in attendance in in the frontstretch grandstands. In addition, most hospitality areas and the Talladega Garage Experience will be closed for the weekend, however limited camping will be allowed. For further information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA. Fans can keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and by downloading the track’s mobile app.

About Ag-Pro Companies

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway – which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Three- and four-wide racing at 200 mph are a norm at Talladega Superspeedway, along with nail-biting, photo finishes. For information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA.