Talladega to host fans for NASCAR Cup Playoff event in October

Talladega Superspeedway revealed plans to feature a limited number of fans to attend the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday, October 4.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the decision to allow a limited number of fans to attend the Cup race at Talladega was made while the facility continues to adhere towards the guidelines of safety and health from medical professionals, public safety officials and state/local government. In addition, seating and camping capacities around the superspeedway venue will be reduced.

While the fans will be welcome to attend the Cup Series Playoff race on October 4, the grandstands will not be open for them to attend the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and Xfinity Series doubleheader Playoff races on October 3. In addition, on October 1, NASCAR president Steve Phelps noted that access to pit road and garage areas will remain prohibited and closed for fans, select team members, sponsor guests and the media until a vaccine to treat COVID-19 will be available for the public. Phelps’ announcement was made as the sport continues to work on outlining its racing schedule for the 2021 season.

The Cup Series Playoff race at Talladega in October, the YellaWood 500, is scheduled to be the fifth Playoff race of the 2020 season and the second of three events featured in the Round of 12.

This marks the second time this season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic where Talladega Superspeedway will open its facilities to a limited number of fans. On June 22, approximately 5,000 guests attended the Cup Series’ first race of this season at the superspeedway venue while scattered across the frontstretch and grandstands.

In addition, Talladega has joined a host of tracks that opened its facilities for a limited number of fans to publicly attend a NASCAR race in 2020 since May, among which include Homestead-Miami Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Road America and Daytona International Speedway. The upcoming Playoff races at Darlington Raceway on September 6 and the Xfinity-Cup doubleheader races at Bristol on September 18-19 are also scheduled to feature fans in attendance.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ YellaWood 500 at Talladega will occur on October 4 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.