Weekend schedule for Darlington

All three national series will compete at Darlington Raceway Saturday and Sunday for the annual “Throwback Weekend.” It marks the first race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs as the top 16 drivers begin the competition for the 2020 championship trophy.

The Xfinity Series will take on “The Track Too Tough to Tame” Saturday while the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series is set to race Sunday prior to the Southern 500. It’s the first time the Truck Series has competed at Darlington since 2011.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 5

12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race (Stages 45/90/147 Laps = 200.1 Miles) NBC/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

2019 Winner: Cole Custer

Pole: Justin Haley

Sunday, Sept. 6

2 p.m.: Truck Series South Carolina Education Lottery 200 race (Stages 45/90/147 Laps = 200.1 Miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Brett Moffitt

6 p.m.: Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 race (Stages 115/230/367 Laps = 501.3 Miles) NBC/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

2019 Winner: Erik Jones

Pole: Chase Elliott

Notes:

A non-Playoff driver has never won the opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Trevor Bayne (Niece Motorsports), Greg Biffle and David Ragan are scheduled to compete in the Truck Series race at Darlington.

This will be Bayne’s first start in the series and his first time back on the track since the end of the 2018 season when he was released from Roush Fenway Racing. Biffle will pilot the GMS Racing No. 24 Chevrolet while David Ragan will team up with DGR-Crosley for his first start in the series since 2006.

The formula to set the starting lineup has been updated and is based on the following: 15% of fastest lap position in the previous race, 25% of the driver’s finish in the previous race, 25% of the car owners finish in the previous race and 35% of the owner points position.

Cup Series Playoff Contenders:

1 Kevin Harvick 2057 2 Denny Hamlin 2047 3 Brad Keselowski 2029 4 Joey Logano 2022 5 Chase Elliott 2020 6 Martin Truex Jr. 2014 7 Ryan Blaney 2013 8 Alex Bowman 2009 9 William Byron 2007 10 Austin Dillon 2005 11 Cole Custer # 2005 12 Aric Almirola 2005 13 Clint Bowyer 2004 14 Kyle Busch 2003 15 Kurt Busch 2001 16 Matt DiBenedetto 2000