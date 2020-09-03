Weekend schedule for Darlington

All three national series will compete at Darlington Raceway Saturday and Sunday for the annual “Throwback Weekend.” It marks the first race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs as the top 16 drivers begin the competition for the 2020 championship trophy.
The Xfinity Series will take on “The Track Too Tough to Tame” Saturday while the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series is set to race Sunday prior to the Southern 500. It’s the first time the Truck Series has competed at Darlington since 2011.
All times are Eastern.
Saturday, Sept. 5
12:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race (Stages 45/90/147 Laps = 200.1 Miles) NBC/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
2019 Winner: Cole Custer
Pole: Justin Haley
Sunday, Sept. 6
2 p.m.: Truck Series South Carolina Education Lottery 200 race (Stages 45/90/147 Laps = 200.1 Miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Pole: Brett Moffitt
6 p.m.: Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 race (Stages 115/230/367 Laps = 501.3 Miles) NBC/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
2019 Winner: Erik Jones
Pole: Chase Elliott
Notes:
A non-Playoff driver has never won the opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Trevor Bayne (Niece Motorsports), Greg Biffle and David Ragan are scheduled to compete in the Truck Series race at Darlington.
This will be Bayne’s first start in the series and his first time back on the track since the end of the 2018 season when he was released from Roush Fenway Racing. Biffle will pilot the GMS Racing No. 24 Chevrolet while David Ragan will team up with DGR-Crosley for his first start in the series since 2006.
The formula to set the starting lineup has been updated and is based on the following: 15% of fastest lap position in the previous race, 25% of the driver’s finish in the previous race, 25% of the car owners finish in the previous race and 35% of the owner points position.
Cup Series Playoff Contenders:
|1
|Kevin Harvick
|2057
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|2047
|3
|Brad Keselowski
|2029
|4
|Joey Logano
|2022
|5
|Chase Elliott
|2020
|6
|Martin Truex Jr.
|2014
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|2013
|8
|Alex Bowman
|2009
|9
|William Byron
|2007
|10
|Austin Dillon
|2005
|11
|Cole Custer #
|2005
|12
|Aric Almirola
|2005
|13
|Clint Bowyer
|2004
|14
|Kyle Busch
|2003
|15
|Kurt Busch
|2001
|16
|Matt DiBenedetto
|2000
