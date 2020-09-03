Win 100% Off Coupon Courtesy of Barricade Off-Road

AmericanTrucks’ Newest Sweeps | Enter Daily Until 10/24/2020

PAOLI, Pa. (September 2, 2020) – Sponsored by Barricade Off-Road, AmericanTrucks’ (AT) newest sweepstakes offers the opportunity to win an in-store credit worth up to $4000. Entries are accepted daily until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on October 24th, 2020 and no purchase is necessary to enter or win.

Barricade has established itself as a trail-ready brand with rugged aftermarket parts and accessories that promise to function as good as they look. Customers on the hunt for quality upgrades will find everything from bumpers and winches, to rock sliders, bull bars, and more. Truck owners can browse the products available for their ride at americantrucks.com.

Grand prize winner will be awarded a “100% off coupon” in the form of $4K in-store credit toward the purchase of any parts and accessories available at americantrucks.com, extremeterrain.com, americanmuscle.com. The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States, District of Columbia, and Canada who are age 18 or older at the time of entry. Additional information and rules of entry can be found on each vehicle’s respective entry page below:

F150: https://www.americantrucks.com/barricade-f150-parts.html

F250: https://www.americantrucks.com/barricade-f250-parts.html

Silverado: https://www.americantrucks.com/barricade-silverado-parts.html

Ranger: https://www.americantrucks.com/ranger-monthly-build-sweepstakes.html

RAM 1500: https://www.americantrucks.com/barricade-ram-parts.html

About AmericanTrucks

AmericanTrucks is regarded as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers providing parts and accessories for F150, F250, Ranger, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the best parts with support from genuine truck experts. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and customer service. Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.