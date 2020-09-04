Best Tips for Motorsport Betting

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi, Fabio Quartararo, Sébastien Ogier, Max Verstappen, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano. If you have an idea who these people are, then you must be a fan of motorsport. These are some of the best drivers of cross-world motorsport. Motor racing is one of the most popular sports especially if you love the thrill of speed. Watching race cars and bikes racing at speeds over 180 mph is a delight.

With motorsport betting, following this exciting sport gets even better. Betting on race cars and bikes is as exhilarating as watching the action on the race track. With internet technology, it’s now easier to follow motorsport action across the world in real-time and place bets. You can find more guides and tips at USLB as well as finding the best sportsbooks to bet at.

If you’re ready for a challenging betting experience at breakneck speeds, motorsport betting is perfect for you. This post explores motorsport betting in detail and offers tips to make the best decisions.

Types of Bets

While every motor racing competition is unique, the betting options are similar. These betting options include

Betting on qualifying sessions (Formula One).

Live-Play betting

Driver Matchups / Head to Head Winner

Constructors’ title

Winning margin

Race winners

Championship winner

Pole position

Fastest lap

Podium finish

Top ten

Most sportsbooks offer other innovative betting options which give you more opportunities to win.

Tips for Motorsports Betting

It is true motorsport betting is exciting but if you want to have fun, you should keep learning. Here are simple tips to make you better at this form of sports betting:

Find the best sportsbook, especially one dedicated to motorsports. Do a background check on the sportsbook to find its reputation, reliability, and licensing.

Take time to understand how motorsport works

Examine past events to get insight on the current races

Pick a bet only after extensive research to determine the likelihood of an outcome

Explore different types of bets available

Go to the frequently asked questions (FAQs) provided by your bookmakers to find answers on motorsport betting and how to place bets, cash out, etc.

Consider Available Markets

Motorsports is wide and you have many exciting competitions to try. Whether you’re a fan of motor racing or not, here are some of the types of motorsports betting to consider.

Formula One Betting

Formula One rules when it comes to motorsport due to its rich history and amazing track action. Here you’ll find the fastest cars and most skilled race drivers. The races take place across the world in big cities with action spanning several days of practice, qualifying, and the action on Sundays.

In addition to the winning drivers, you can also bet on the constructor’s championship with Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull always competing for the top honors. Betting on the driver’s championship is another valuable option with top drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas, and Charles Leclerc among top drivers this year.

NASCAR Betting

If you love racing, you must have watched some NASCAR action. It’s not for the fainthearted though. Under NASCAR are three series namely The Monster Energy Cup, the Xfinity Series, and the Camping World Truck series.

These competitions offer fast-paced thrilling action with 1500 races in over 100 tracks in the USA. There’s a lot of action spread over 10 months for you to bet on and win.

MotoGP Betting

If betting on two-wheel racing action is your thing, then you’ll love MotoGP betting. This is the pinnacle of motorcycle racing with 16 races in three classes; MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3. It is the equivalent of Formula One as far as motorcycling and dates back to 1949.

IndyCar Betting

IndyCar racing can rightly be called the Formula One of North America. Most of the action is in the U.S, but Canada now hosts one race. There are talented drivers in these thrilling races with two constructors fighting for honors (Chevrolet and Honda)

Other Racing events

There are other racing events you can bet on including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, The Indy 500, World Rally Championship, and Bathurst 1000 (Australia).

More Thrill in Betting

Looking for a little more adrenaline with your betting markets? It’s time to try motorsport betting. It’s not only a great sport to follow but also an easy one to bet on compared to football, tennis, and other sports. What’s more, you can now bet online and even on the go on your mobile. Live play when the race is on is now available adding to the thrill of betting.