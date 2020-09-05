TireRack.com Grand Prix at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Qualifying Report

Braselton, Ga. (September 4, 2020) The No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R will start the TireRack.com Grand Prix at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in seventh position with just four tenths of a second separating the pole starting position and seventh. Renger van der Zande qualified with a time of 1:09.079 around the 12-turn, 2.54-mile road course circuit. Ryan Briscoe will co-drive the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R with van der Zande tomorrow for a six hour race.

“Qualifying started off really well,” commented Renger van der Zande. “We started the session in the top three, and the car was functioning very well. I think the track was improving with every lap, and so were we. But, so did the other drivers. Maybe we needed to go out later, but that was the choice we decided on just in case there were red flags. There were a lot of drivers that went off the track, so I think it was a good decision. Seventh position isn’t great, but the car feels good so I’m happy to go racing tomorrow. It’s a long race, so we can make up for it.”

ACURA TEAM PENSKE (No. 7 Acura DPi) Helio Castroneves & Ricky Taylor (1:08.674 at 133.150 mph)

Whelen Engineering Racing (No. 31 Cadillac DPi-V.R) Pipo Deroni, Felipe Nasr, & Felipe Albuquerque (1:08.730 at 133.150 mph)

ACURA TEAM PENSKE (No. 2 Acura DPi) Juan Pablo Montoya & Dane Cameron (1:08.767 at 132.970 mph)

Mazda Motorsports (No. 77 Mazda DPi) Oliver Jarvis, Tristan Nunez, & Olivier Pla (1:08.916 at 132.970 mph)

Mazda Motorsports (No. 55 Mazda DPi) Jonathan Bommarito, & Harry Tincknell (1:08.948 at 132.621 mph)

Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R (No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R) Ryan Briscoe & Renger van der Zande (1:09.079 at 132.369 mph)

The green flag for the TireRack.com Grand Prix at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta is set for 11:35 a.m. ET, live coverage begins on NBCSN at 11:30 a.m. ET. Coverage shifts to TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and the NBC Sports App from 12:30-2:30 p.m., with the final hours on NBCSN from 2:30-6 p.m.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America’s Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter. Konica Minolta, as title sponsor, highlights Wayne Taylor Racing’s existing lineup of partners that also features Cadillac V-Performance Racing, AMETEK Electronic Systems Protection (ESP /SurgeX) and Powervar, and CIT.