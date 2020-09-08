Carson Hocevar – Richmond Raceway 250 Race Advance

Richmond Raceway 250 | Richmond Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Scott’s/GM Parts Now Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Racing at Richmond: “I’ve been ready to get back into one of these Niece Motorsports trucks since we took the checkered flag at Gateway,” said Hocevar. “We’ve had strong trucks and good speed so far this season. I’m learning as much as I can every time I get in the truck. I love short track racing and am excited for Thursday night’s race. If we can keep our nose clean, we will be in contention for another solid finish.”

Hocevar at Richmond: Thursday night’s Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway marks the first time in 15 years that the Series returns to the .75-mile track.

On the Truck: The No. 40 Chevrolet will carry the Scott’s and GM Parts Now colors at Richmond Raceway.

Scott’s Sport Cards, Coins & Jewelry carries the largest selection of high-quality estate jewelry, rare coins, and anything in between in Southwest Michigan. Since 1972, Scott Hocevar has been collecting, buying, and selling gold and silver jewelry, coins, and bullion. Having earned a reputation for offering fair prices, working with Scott’s allows customers to be confident that they are getting the best, most current prices available when buying gold and silver, estate jewelry, and sports memorabilia.

GM Parts Now is the go-to online auto parts store for OEM car parts. Whether customers are looking to repair or customize an old or new vehicle, GM Parts Now has what you need. GM Parts Now offers car parts and GM accessories for a variety of years, makes and models.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.