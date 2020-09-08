GMS Racing Gander Trucks Richmond Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Richmond Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts at Richmond.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 15, Wins: 3, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 5, Top 10s: 8, Stage wins: 5, Laps led: 204

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 327 this week in Richmond. This is the same chassis Creed took to victory lane at Gateway.

– Creed has led laps in nine of the last 10 Gander Trucks races in 2020.

– Creed is currently fifth in the championship standings and is locked into the playoffs with his wins at Kentucky, Daytona Road Course and Gateway

Quote:

“Richmond should be a lot of fun. There’s a lot of different situations that could play out. It’s going to be wild short track racing, so we’ll just have to patient and let things sort themselves out. If we do our job right, hopefully we’ll be around at the end to compete for another win.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Atari Hotels Chevrolet Silverado

Richmond Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts at Richmond.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 15, Wins: 2, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 9, Stage Wins: 4, Laps led: 227

Notes:

– Zane Smith welcomes new sponsor, Atari Hotels, for four consecutive Gander Trucks races beginning at Richmond Raceway. Atari, a trailblazer in the gaming industry, is pioneering a new concept: a unique lodging experience combining the iconic brand with a one-of-a-kind video game-themed destination. Atari Hotels level up hotel entertainment with fully immersive experiences for every age and gaming ability, including the latest in Virtual and Augmented Reality. Select hotels will also feature state-of-the-art venues and studios to accommodate esports events.

– Smith has two top-10 finishes in two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Richmond Raceway in 2019.

– Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 325 at Richmond. Smith has four top 10s in five starts with this chassis in 2020.

– Smith is currently third in the championship standings, 56 points behind the leader. Smith is locked into the playoffs with his wins at Michigan and Dover in August.

Quote:

“Richmond is one of my favorite tracks. I ran really good there last year in the Xfinity car and I hope to translate things over to the Gander Trucks. Hopefully, we’ll get another win and build some good momentum heading into playoffs.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 Superior Essex Chevrolet Silverado

Richmond Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts at Richmond.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 15, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 6, Top 10s: 10, Stage wins: 5, Laps led: 213

Notes:

– Brett Moffitt has two prior NASCAR Cup Series starts at Richmond Raceway in 2015.

– Moffitt and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 313 this week in Richmond. This is the same chassis that Moffitt finished second with at Gateway and earned three top 10s with in 2019.

– Moffitt has led laps in eight of the last nine Gander Trucks races.

– Moffitt is currently second in championship points standings, 38 points behind the leader. Moffitt clinched a spot in the playoffs based on points in last week’s race at Darlington Raceway.

Quote:

“Richmond is definitely going to be interesting. There’s a lot of unknowns, since the trucks haven’t been there in so long. We’ll just have to be patient and let things play out. It takes a little pressure off knowing we’re locked into the playoffs on points, but I would feel a lot better heading into Bristol with a win. Hopefully we can get the job done Thursday night.”

Sam Mayer, No. 24 All Weather Armour Chevrolet Silverado

Richmond Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts at Richmond.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 2, Best finish: 4, Laps led: 24

Notes:

– Sam Mayer returns to the Gander Trucks series this week for his Richmond Raceway debut. The 17-year-old earned his career best Gander Trucks finish in his last start at Gateway in August.

– Mayer and the No. 24 team will compete with chassis No. 308 this weekend in Darlington. Mayer finished 15th at Dover with this chassis.

– Mayer will head to Toledo following the conclusion of Thursday’s Gander Trucks event to compete in the ARCA Menards Series event.

Quote:

“Going to Richmond for the first time with no practice is going to be interesting. I know GMS is bringing me a fast truck, it’s just a matter of what I can do to gain experience throughout the race. Hopefully in the end we’ll be right there in contention for the win!”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 Chevy Silverado Chevrolet Silverado

Richmond Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts at Richmond.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 15, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 6, Laps led: 1

Notes:

– Tyler Ankrum heads to Richmond looking to secure a spot in the Gander Trucks playoffs for the second consecutive year. Ankrum and the No. 26 have been consistent in recent weeks. Ankrum has earned six top-10 finishes since the series returned from the break and, with the exception of the Kansas double header, has not finished worse than 16th in that time frame.

– Ankrum is currently ninth in points entering Richmond, 14 points above the playoff cutoff line.

– Ankrum and the No. 26 will utilize chassis No. 311 Thursday night in Richmond. This chassis had five top-six finishes in six races in 2019.

Quote:

“Richmond is a complete wild card race and nobody really knows what’s going to happen. The trucks haven’t been there in so long that we’re really relying on simulator time and manufacturer support for our set ups. It’s shaping up to be the most exciting short track racing, especially with the playoff cutoff. For the 26 team this weekend is about being perfect, running up front, getting all the points you can and going for a win.”

