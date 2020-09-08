NGROTS Advance: Tanner Gray – David Ragan – Richmond Raceway

Track: Richmond Raceway, 0.75-mile oval

Race: 16 of 23

Event: NGROTS 250 (187.5 miles, 250 laps)

Schedule:

Thursday, Sept. 10

8:00 p.m…………..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performace F-150

The last time the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) raced at Richmond (Va.) Raceway in 2005, Tanner Gray was six years old. Now Gray is 21 and ready for his first race at the three-quarter-mile oval. Coming off a disappointing finish last Sunday at Darlington (S.C) Raceway when he spun late in the race and finished 29th, he is ready to put that behind him and focus on the next race.

In 15 Truck Series races this season, Gray has two top-five, five top-10 finishes, has led four laps and sits 13th in the driver point standings. It has been a challenging season for Gray and the rookie class going to new tracks without any practice, or qualifying for a majority of the races. Thursday at Richmond, most of the field will be making their first start there along with Gray.

He has spent time preparing for Richmond by watching film of recent races there. He also has veteran resources for advice leading up to the race with team co-owner David Gilliland who has 23 starts at Richmond in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, DGR-Crosley teammate David Ragan with 30 starts there, crew chief Shane Wilson who has 29 starts with two Xfinity Series wins and long-time spotter Kevin Hamlin.

The NGROTS 250 from Richmond Raceway will be run on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 250-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 70 and 140.

Gray on Richmond: “Richmond looks like a fun track for the trucks. I’ve heard a lot of good things about it and I’m excited it was added to the schedule. It’s nice going to some of these tracks like the Daytona road course, Darlington and now Richmond where hardly anybody has experience there. It’s kind of an equalizer that most of us are in the same boat with never having turned a lap there before the race starts. Hopefully we can have a good run and get back into a rhythm for the upcoming races.”

David Ragan, No. 17 Select Blinds Ford F-150

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) returns to Richmond (Va.) Raceway for the first time since 2005. For many drivers this will be their first race at Richmond, but NASCAR Cup Series veteran David Ragan has plenty of experience at the three-quarter-mile track. Ragan will make his second start in the No. 17 Select Blinds Ford F-150 for DGR-Crosley this season. He finished 22nd at Darlington (S.C) Raceway last weekend after running in the top 10 most of the race. A truck spinning down the track hit the right front of his truck causing damage and a flat tire.

Ragan has 26 starts at Richmond in the NASCAR Cup Series and four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts. His best finish of third came in the Cup Series race in 2007 driving for Jack Roush. He also has one start in the NGROTS in 2004 when an accident took him out 15 laps into the race. Ragan has made 11,315 laps around Richmond in his career.

Select Blinds will sponsor Ragan’s No. 17 Ford entry at Richmond. It is the online home for all your window covering needs. The company offers child-safe cordless blinds to prevent injury along with a wide variety of blinds and shades for your home or business. Their online home makes it easy, affordable and secure for fans to purchase new window coverings.

Ragan on Richmond: “Richmond is one of my favorite race tracks. I love going there and it’s a great short track for the trucks to race. Hopefully after learning a few things at Darlington we’ll be able to hit the ground running and have a fast Ford F-150. We’re proud to have SelectBlinds.com on our truck. They have been a partner of mine for the last several years and I’ve got a great relationship with Rick Steele (founder) and the entire Select Blinds team. It will be fun to hit the track Thursday and get the weekend started off right.”