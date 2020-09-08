The Tesla Cybertruck- The Future of Public Service Duty

Finally, the vehicle was revealed in November 2019, and we must say the Cybertruck looks unreal. When we saw it most of us thought: “Am I living in the dystopian future of Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner”?

The all-electric truck is a performance beast and it features a cold-rolled 30x steel body with a sharp angular design. Although the vehicle looks very Sci-Fi, some new concepts reveal that the truck can be used for public service duty. Tesla has revealed that this is the third part of the three-phase plan of bringing all-electric cars to the world market.

Many organizations around the world have already shown interest in employing the vehicle in their operations. The vehicle may take a number of roles in the future, such as police, Taxi, pizza delivery, coastguard, etc.

You may find it hard to believe, but some organizations such as Police forces in Kansas, Dubai, and Ciudad Valley are already getting on board.

There is no denying that the Cybertruck’s spec sheet makes it a perfect vehicle for public service duty, and in this article, you will find out why the Cybertruck will soon conquer the road.

Cybertruck AA van to the rescue

The Ford F-150 has been the most popular choice of AA firms for decades. In the image above you can see a mock-up of a Cybertruck towing a Ford which is the truck’s main competitor. The popular Ford can tow up to 2800 kg braked, however, tests have shown that the Cybertruck with its tri-motor system, can tow up to 6350 kg. This shows us that the all-electric truck is one mean towing machine.

Police

Although the NYPD hasn’t declared anything officially, the above mock-up shows that the car could look very slick. The vehicle comes with bulletproof glass, solid cold-rolled steel unibody construction, and with mind-blowing acceleration 0 to 60 mph in 2,9 seconds. This vehicle will probably make a powerful addition to any police force. For that matter, the mayor of Ciudad Valley has stated that having this vehicle is inevitable.

Coast guard

As we can see from the mockup above, the coast guard is probably going on board as well. The truck will have excellent traction that will keep from getting stuck in the mud and will also come with a useful jet ski in the back for search and rescue missions. Tesla stated that the truck will also come with additions like locks for securing storage and solar wings for boosting range.

Pizza delivery

Well at first it may seem too much for pizza delivery, but considering its acceleration speed, food delivered cold may the thing of the past. Anyone for cyber-pizza?

Taxi

Taxi organizations are also taking an interest in the Cybertruck. It’s towing capacity, speed, and acceleration make the trip to the airport or bus-station look easy.

Royal mail

Looks like the Royal Mail is also getting on board and in the mockup above the truck looks pretty sharp in action.