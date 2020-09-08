Top Ten Sheehan Has Right Team for VIR

Bow, NH – September 8, 2020 – The Mike Cope platforms have been among the most successful chassis in Trans Am since Mike Cope became an authorized car builder for the TA2 series back in 2013. Now providing cars for a number of different Trans Am outfits, one of the most recent additions to the stable is the New Hampshire based LTK Insulation Technologies team and the No. 97 Ford Mustang.

Behind the wheel of the Damon Racing machine sponsored by LTK is Tom Sheehan, winner of the “Iron Man” award presented in Daytona in 2019 and one of the most tenacious competitors on the Trans Am circuit. Having scored 48 points to date, Tom currently sits in P7 in the 2020 Trans Am presented Pirelli Championship TA2 Class, the same position he filled at the Mid Ohio race where he was one of those who lost out in a major way when the initial results were overturned. Tom does not stay down on his luck and the Granite State wheelman isn’t one to dwell on the past or what might have been. He was similarly philosophical when we spoke to him last week about the loss of the event at Watkins Glen and its replacement with the double-header at Virginia International Raceway.

“The boys and I were really pulling for what the Series could workout in terms of the upcoming events. I love Watkins Glen and how hard everyone at Trans am was working to make that happen but it seems it wasn’t meant to be this year.”

Looking ahead to the trip south from New Hampshire to Virginia he added, “We’re all set now for VIR. Virginia International Raceway is a great course, and it’s going to be two races which is fantastic. It’s a great job by Trans Am, giving us an opportunity to get back to racing and taking care of equipment. That’s going to be the key to the weekend.”

For VIR, where the Heacock Classic Gold Cup and Trans Am racing is happening over the weekend of September 24 to 27, Trans Am have not only scheduled two races, but for the second feature event on the Sunday, all the cars from the various classes will be on the track at the same time. It promises to be a terrific spectacle.

The “Full Course” at VIR is 3.27 miles in length with 17 turns. It was first opened in 1957 but was closed for 26 years from 1974 until 2000 when it was reopened by New Yorkers Harvey Siegel and Connie Nyholm who purchased the facility. The entrepreneurs from the Big Apple have brought the track back to life using a country club model. Memberships to the track are sold with each member of the VIR Club receiving track time on member days, tickets to all spectator events, and other benefits. VIR’s membership model has since been followed by other race tracks across the United States.

LTK Insulation Technologies, Damon Racing’s title sponsor, manufactures “state of the science” insulation jackets and covers for the construction trade. The LTK Insulation products are very fast and easy to use and save your firm real money and time with installation is as fast as identification. LTK’s carefully designed products line allows; fast, sure fit, 100% clean and no tool installation. Their products are designed for; balance valves, control valves, flex hoses, in line specialties, couplings, quick connects, unions, zone pumps. Your imagination is the only limit….#GOLTK!

For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies please visit the website online at https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com/.

About LTK Insulation Technologies:

Putting LTK insulation jackets & covers to work on your project saves your firm real money and time. The LTK Insulation products are so fast and easy. Installation is as fast as identification. Our carefully designed products line allows; fast, sure fit, 100% clean, no tool installation. Product designed for; balance valves, control valves, flex hoses, in line specialties, couplings, quick connects, unions, zone pumps. Your imagination is the only limit….GOLTK!