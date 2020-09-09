Chastain Looks to Execute on Long Runs at Richmond

Ross Chastain Notes

Best start at Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 3rd (2018)

Best finish at Richmond Raceway in the NXS: 2nd (2018)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start Richmond Raceway in the NXS: 5th (2016)

Best finish at Richmond Raceway in the NXS: 7th (2018)

Doubleheader Race Notes

Friday, September 11 at 7:00PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 75/150/250 Laps

Saturday, September 12 at 2:00pm on NBCSN

Stages: 75/150/250 Laps

Ross Chastain Quote

“It’s Richmond race week. I’m ready to get over there. I’m actually just north of Richmond out in Maryland out on the peninsula with Nutrien Ag Solutions. We’re checking out some soy beans. It’s cool to be this involved with my sponsor. It’s a dream come true for me to work with a group like Nutrien Ag Solutions. We want to have another good run for them starting on Friday night. We’ll be starting on the pole after our good run in Darlington with the fastest lap of the race, third place in points and a second place finish – that’s NASCAR’s nice, easy math formula. That was pretty easy math for me – that meant we get to start first.

I can’t wait to get to Richmond. We will work on saving tires. It’s another tire degradation track, and it will be tough to make those long runs. Hopefully we have a long run, and we can really exploit that track. Hopefully Goodyear brings us tires that we’re able to move around on and move off the bottom and really get that second and third lane rubbered in. That really makes for some good racing. Brakes are another big thing at Richmond. I’ve had brake failures there – not fun. It’s definitely not something I want ever again, and we’ve really worked on our brake package, even at places like Darlington. We made a lot of improvements there and it showed in our speed. I can’t wait to get there in our Nutrien Ag Solutions traditional colors on Friday and Saturday.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.