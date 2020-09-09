Denny Hamlin Unveils FedEx Cares Paint Scheme Promoting Project Ready with the National Urban League

Campaign Supports FedEx Cares 50 by 50 Initiative

Sept. 9, 2020, MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The FedEx Racing team will use its sponsorship to provide a platform to another organization working to create more diverse and equitable communities. The No. 11 FedEx Cares Toyota, driven by Denny Hamlin, will highlight the National Urban League and its Project Ready program for the Sept. 12 NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.

The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment, equality, and social justice. Project Ready prepares Black Americans and other historically underserved youth for college and careers, offering support, services, and opportunities not always found in the classroom. The newly unveiled paint scheme for Hamlin’s No. 11 represents the goals of the program with images of graduation caps being tossed in the air.

The scheme marks the second time during the 2020 race season that FedEx has used its racing program to call attention to an organization that is dedicated to combatting social injustices. FedEx has been a supporter of the National Urban League since 2008. Previously, Hamlin raced a paint scheme devoted to the National Civil Rights Museum at Talladega Superspeedway in June.

“I made the commitment to listen and learn about social injustice,” Hamlin said. “Education is an area where all kids don’t always have access to the same opportunities.

“I met recently with two Project Ready students virtually, and they educated me on the importance of Project Ready and how the program has helped prepare them for college and their careers.”

Hamlin posted a video recap of the virtual meetings with the Project Ready students on his Twitter page. The two students will also play a part in his race weekend in Richmond. Cut-outs of the students will “sit” in the No. 11 FedEx pit box as honorary pit crew members along with other National Urban League representatives.

FedEx Cares is the company’s global community engagement program aimed at making the world a better place through in-kind shipping, team member volunteering, and charitable giving. Its 50 by 50 corporate citizenship initiative aims to positively impact 50 million people around the world by the company’s 50th anniversary in 2023. To learn more about the FedEx Cares 50 by 50 initiative, visit FedExCares.com. To learn more about Project Ready or the National Urban League, visit nul.org.

The No. 11 FedEx Cares Toyota will take the green flag for Saturday’s 300-mile race at Richmond Raceway at 7:30 p.m. ET live on NBCSN.