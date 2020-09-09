McDowell Looks for Strong Run with Love’s Travel Stops at Richmond

McDowell on Richmond:

“It was great to have both Love’s Travel Stops and Speedco rejoin our No. 34 Ford Mustang last weekend at Darlington. We finished 16th with them on Sunday and had a really good points day, so I’m looking forward to heading to Richmond on Saturday and hopefully continuing to do more of the same.

“Night races are a lot fun, but also very challenging. When the sun sets and track temperatures begin to drop, speeds increase. When that happens, it really affects the balance of our race cars; so it should make for some exciting racing for fans to watch as we battle to stay ahead of constantly changing track conditions.

“Much like Darlington, tire wear will also play a factor at Richmond. Good pit strategy, tire management and trying not to use up our equipment too early in a run will all be very important. I’m excited to get behind the wheel of our No. 34 Ford Mustang on Saturday night and deliver another strong performance for everybody at Love’s and Speedco.

“I also would like to remind everyone that throughout the entire month of September, Love’s is showing their appreciation for all that professional truck drivers have done, and are continuing to do to help keep America moving by offering a variety of really cool programs. Professional truck drivers can visit Loves.com to learn more about the different initiatives that they can be a part of.”

