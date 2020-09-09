Mixed Emotions Sends Haley into Richmond Doubleheader with Determination

Justin Haley Notes

Best start at Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 7th (2019)

Best finish at Richmond Raceway in the NXS: 10th (2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start Richmond Raceway in the NXS: 5th (2016)

Best finish at Richmond Raceway in the NXS: 7th (2018)

Doubleheader Race Notes

Friday, September 11 at 7:00PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 75/150/250 Laps

Saturday, September 12 at 2:00pm on NBCSN

Stages: 75/150/250 LAps

Justin Haley Quote

“We are headed to Richmond raceway for a doubleheader weekend. We will be under the lights Friday night, and then Saturday is going to be a day race, so it will be a little bit different there. I can’t wait. Richmond was one of my least favorites and favorites last year – we ran really good there and really bad there. We ran really good there in the fall. We were able to figure something out, and we’re taking that this year. Hopefully we will be fast in our No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet. Rain is on the forecast! It doesn’t look like it will clear up until next Tuesday. Hopefully the rain stays away and we get a little bit of racing in. if not, we will wait it out and race eventually.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com.